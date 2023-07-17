Women's Ashes - ODIs

'Greatest series ever': Knight hails classic Ashes

England's captain summed up the overriding sentiment after her side was beaten in another thrilling, see-sawing contest that saw Australia retain the trophy

Laura Jolly at The Rose Bowl

17 July 2023, 06:46 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo