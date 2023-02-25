Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Hunt stands down as South Australia captain

Redbacks opener opts to step aside from leadership post, with Jake Lehmann to act as interim until season's end

cricket.com.au

25 February 2023, 11:57 AM AEST

