Hunt stands down as South Australia captain

Opening bat Henry Hunt has stood down as South Australia captain, with Jake Lehmann to take the reins until the end of the 2022-23 summer.

Hunt had led the Redbacks in both formats recently in the absence of Australia reps Travis Head and Alex Carey, but the top-order batter has been below his best with the bat through the summer even as his side has enjoyed an improved season.

After being touted as a potential long-term Test opener, the right-hander has averaged 28.38 this Sheffield Shield season, though his best return of 97no off 326 balls to secure a draw against Victoria last October was a fine example of the traits that had brought him into the national selection conversation.

"I have loved my time leading South Australia and thank the players and support staff for their guidance," the 26-year-old said. "I have learnt a huge amount about not just cricket but myself as a person and I am extremely thankful for that opportunity.

"I look forward to focusing on contributing as much as possible for South Australia for the remainder of the summer."

South Australia take on Victoria tomorrow in the Marsh One-Day Cup, and with both sides level in second spot, the winner will claim a spot in the final against ladder-leaders Western Australia in Perth on March 8.

In the Shield, the Redbacks' next match, against Queensland next week at the Gabba, shapes as a crucial encounter if they are to be in the running for a final place.

South Australia squad for Marsh One-Day Cup v Victoria: Wes Agar, Jake Carder, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann (c), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Henry Thornton