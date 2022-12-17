KFC BBL|12

'Just nicked them': New star reflects on incredible night

Strikers quick Henry Thornton was in shock after his 5-3 spearheaded the Strikers' obliteration on the Thunder for 15 all out, and the rest of his team couldn't believe it either

Jack Paynter

17 December 2022, 08:00 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo