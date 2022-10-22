ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Aussies out to rewrite World Cup history in T20 defence

No team has ever won back-to-back men's T20 World Cups, and the tournament has never been won by the host nation. Australia will need to reverse both trends to defend their title

AAP

22 October 2022, 12:22 PM AEST

