How 10-day break helped Aussies crack India open

Lyon’s masterful 8-for quells Pujara-led India

On the face of it, a 10-day break between the second and third Tests on Australia's tour of India should have been an advantage for the home side.

The benefit of playing this series in their home country meant the Indians were able to depart Delhi not only feeling the high of retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy in the equivalent of just five days of cricket, but also with the added satisfaction of then spending the ensuing days sleeping in their own beds.

The only Australian players that could do this were senior heads Pat Cummins and David Warner, one of whom will not return this tour (Warner) while the other (Cummins) is no certainty to either.

QUICK SINGLE Lyon puts Australia within reach as tricky chase looms

The rest of the visiting squad found themselves with time to kill. Some went to a golf resort, others spent time visiting tourist hotspots in Jaipur and Agra, while Steve Smith went to Dubai to spend time with his wife.

The initial unavailability of training facilities at the Arun Jaitley Stadium – a ground the Aussies could have been forgiven for never wanting to set foot in again after throwing away a shot at victory in their mad day-three panic – meant their absence from the nets was unavoidable.

But when the squad did reassemble for two more days of training following a three-day break, there was an understated but renewed sense of determination.

Smith's stunning leg slip hanger ends Pujara's stay

Those couple of sessions proved instrumental in several ways.

And they contributed to one of the biggest moments in the series for Australia.

A degenerative disc in Smith's back had been a factor in his puzzling series of dropped catches over the first two Tests, with the star slipper admitting a desire to protect his body by using a moving stance in the cordon had contributed to the precious chances going begging.

"I'm still working hard on my fielding, I'm still catching lots of balls in training," Smith said earlier this week. "As long as I'm getting the work in and focusing on that, you can’t really blame someone if they're doing that."

In Delhi, Smith recommitted to staying lower in his stance. Between Tests, he then further refined his slips method by practicing for hours with a makeshift catching drill using a metal barricade, ordinarily used for traffic control, and a pitch roller.

Smith trains using the makeshift setup // cricket.com.au

It was no coincidence then that Smith then took arguably the most important catch of his career to end a Cheteshwar Pujara innings that looked set to rip another Test away from Australia.

"It was massive," said Nathan Lyon, who had bowled the ball Pujara glanced to Smith at leg-slip where the stand-in captain held on to the astonishing reflex catch, giving the off-spinner the most vital of his eight second-innings wickets.

"This is no disrespect to anyone else in that changing room, but I don’t think anyone else is catching it. That’s just me bowling from one end and looking up and seeing Steve Smith at slip or leg slip and having that confidence as a bowler.

"Yes, he has dropped a couple here and there, but I wouldn’t trade him for anyone.

"It shows the quality of cricketer he is that we see at training the different methods he is coming up with to try and get better and try and improve. This is someone who has played 95 Test matches.

"Hats off to Smithy, he did all the work. I’m not surprised, but it was a massive moment to finish off the day strongly."

Only Smith could take leg slip blinder: Lyon

The handing of the captaincy back over to Smith in the absence of Cummins, combined with fresh strategic thinking developed during the extra time off between Tests, might also have played a part in the dismissal of Pujara that has allowed Australia to go into day three needing only 76 runs to win.

The veteran right-hander, who commands major respect from the Australians given his past success against them, had been forced to reckon with their three spinners frequently changing their angles of attack and their fields during his almost four-hour hand.

The final iteration of that constant tinkering saw him facing up to Lyon with just two men on the off-side, with Smith moving from slip to leg-slip and setting three fielders square on the leg-side to clog up his favoured method of getting off strike.

Smith holds onto the incredible catch at leg slip // Getty

"When he was bowling around the (wicket), his line changed a bit," Pujara, speaking about Lyon, told the host broadcaster. "He was trying to bowl a middle and leg stump line, rather than bowling on the off stump.

"I knew he would be bowling at that line but I just wanted to rotate the strike. I'd been getting singles through square leg but because of the slowness of the pitch, I wanted to hit that ball to square leg.

"But it went to leg gully – and it was a brilliant catch by Smith as well."

Lyon insisted there was "no rocket science" to their tactics to Pujara – "just building pressure on the other team".

"We understand he's got a really good defence and he's able to rotate the strike really well so if we can just build some dots, hopefully we may be able to create a chance," said the 35-year-old, whose 8-64 marked the second-best figures of his career.

Australia’s time off in Delhi allowed one other snippet of wisdom to be imparted.

While Lyon is playing his 118th Test, the task of Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann to go head-to-head with legendary duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in this series could hardly have been more daunting given the Australian pair had not played a Test before arriving in India.

Kuhnemann was not even picked in the initial touring party, while neither were their state team's first-choice spinner at the beginning of this season.

Although both could hold their heads high after their performances in Delhi, some sage words from Lyon before the Indore Test had a refocusing effect on the inexperienced duo.

They then combined with Lyon to take all but two of the 20 Indian wickets to fall in this Test.

Kuhnemann's first Test five-for leads rout of India

"I spoke to Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy earlier this week about making sure we own our own space and (remember) we're not Ashwin and we're not Jadeja," said Lyon.

"We're our own bowlers, we've got our own careers, so let's do it our own way.

"Yes, we can learn from these guys – they're legends of the game and we're here in India so we can definitely learn from them.

"But we need to own that belief in our own ability and I think that's why I'm really proud of this group.

"There were some honest conversations through different trainings simulations (in Delhi). The way we went about it to get ourselves into this position, that's where I'm really proud of this group."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat