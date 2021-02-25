New Zealand tour to shake up business end of WNCL

Australia’s upcoming tour of New Zealand is set to shake up the domestic 50-over competition, with the country’s biggest stars to miss the back end of the season.

The first T20I of the Commonwealth Bank tour is not scheduled until March 28, the day after the Women’s National Cricket League final, however the requirement for two weeks’ quarantine upon arrival in New Zealand means the Australian players must depart by mid-March.

QUICK SINGLE Teenage quicks bolt into Aussie squad for NZ tour

The players must also undergo predeparture isolation, which – subject to final approval by New Zealand – means they will be available for state duties until March 9.

The 17-player squad, named on Tuesday, includes six Victorians, four NSW Breakers, three South Australians, two Tasmanians and two Queenslanders.

Here’s a look at the number of matches each states’ players will miss and how it may impact their title hopes, with the top two teams on the table at the end of the regular season to meet in the final.

Victoria

The top-of-the-table Victorians will be hit hardest by the departure of the Australia squad, with captain Meg Lanning, allrounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck and spinners Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux all set to tour New Zealand.

However, they still have star power to draw on, alongside exciting young talent who will be eager to seize their chance.

Off-spinner Molly Strano remains after missing a spot in the Australian touring party, and in-form opener Elyse Villani remains at the top of the order.

Irish international Kim Garth will take on a senior role with the ball, while Tess Flintoff, who has played in each of Victoria’s four games to date without being required to bat or bowl, will be called upon.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Day will hope to continue the form she displayed for the Stars in the WBBL, while the experience of Bhavi Devchand and Anna Lanning could be crucial.

They will play reigning champions Western Australia twice in the final week of the regular season, but given their current unbeaten run, may already have sewn up a spot in the top two by that point.

Contract list: Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Speedster Vlaeminck back to her best with four wickets

NSW Breakers

Not only will the Breakers bid farewell to captain Alyssa Healy, they will also say goodbye to her deputy, 19-year-old Hannah Darlington, who bolted into her first Australian squad.

Darlington had been set to captain the Breakers in their final two matches of the season – back-to-back matches against Queensland at North Sydney Oval – in Healy’s absence before her call-up.

Rachael Haynes and Ashleigh Gardner are also part of the Australia squad, with NSW needing to find a new opening pair to replace Healy and Haynes.

However, the Blues will retain the services of allrounder Erin Burns, who was omitted.

Sammy-Jo Johnson will continue to lead the NSW pace attack, alongside youngsters Lauren Cheatle and Stella Campbell; and while the likes of No.3 Tahlia Wilson and middle-order batter Rachel Trenaman will have an opportunity to step up.

Contract list: Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (c), Emma Hughes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Healy top-scores for Breakers with 65

South Australia

Captain Megan Schutt, star allrounder Tahlia McGrath will depart for New Zealand, while 17-year-old fast bowler Darcie Brown has been called into the Australian group for the first time.

The Scorpions, who have two wins from four matches and gave Victoria a major scare, still have plenty of firepower, through the likes of leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington and experienced opener Bridget Patterson.

Young guns Josie Dooley and Courtney Webb will also take on added responsibility for their final two matches of the season, against Tasmania and the ACT at Karen Rolton Oval.

Contract list: Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma De Broughe, Eliza Doddridge, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Brooke Harris, Tahlia McGrath Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Megan Schutt (c), Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Dooley anchors Scorpions innings with crucial fifty

Tasmania

Tasmania will have played seven out of their eight regular season games by the time internationals Nicola Carey and Belinda Vakarewa depart.

It will put the Tigers – who won their first four matches of the season – in a strong position ahead of their final game against South Australia in Adelaide.

They have also made the proactive move of calling in former Australia allrounder Sarah Coyte for the remainder of the season, to cover current injuries to Corinne Hall, Emma Thompson-Flint and Brooke Hepburn, and the eventual loss of pace weapons Carey and Vakarewa.

QUICK SINGLE Teenage Smith steals Tassie win at the death

Coyte, who played for the ACT in 2019-20 but did not hold a 50-over contract this summer, played for the Adelaide Strikers in WBBL|06 where she finished as the equal third-highest wicket-taker, with 18 scalps to her name.

Contract list: Chloe Abel, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Corrine Hall, Brooke Hepburn (c), Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa

Queensland Fire

Captain Jess Jonassen and star opener Beth Mooney are the two Queensland inclusions in the Australia squad, and will be available for back-to-back matches against NSW at North Sydney Oval.

Queensland’s other Australia-contracted player, Delissa Kimmince, is currently on extended leave and her involvement in the remainder of the season is also unclear.

But with talent including opener Georgia Voll, keeper-bat Georgia Redmayne, allrounder Grace Harris and the powerful Laura Kimmince, Queensland still have depth to draw upon.

Contract list: Tess Cooper, Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen (c), Delissa Kimmince, Laura Harris , Charli Knott, Caitlin Mair, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Webb, McGrath star as Scorpions upset Queensland

ACT Meteors

The Meteors have no Australian squad members in their ranks, so will be unaffected by the departures.

They are due to meet South Australia in their final match of the regular season, when the Scorpions will be without McGrath, Brown or Schutt.

Contract list: Maitlan Brown, Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Katie Mack, Allison McGrath, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Angela Reakes (c), Amy Yates

Western Australia

The reigning champions are in a similar position to the Meteors, with no players selected in the Australia squad.

In a twist of good fortune, they will play Victoria twice in the final week of the regular season, once Victoria’s six Australian squad members have departed, and barring injuries, WA should be at full strength.

Those games are scheduled to be played at the WACA but with WA’s border currently closed to Victorians, a shift in venue may be required.

However, with two losses from two matches played to date, they need to turn around their form if they are to be in the running for finals berths come the end of the regular season.

Contract list: Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo (c), Georgia Wyllie