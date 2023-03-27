How the Aussies fared in the inaugural WPL

Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals

P 9 | Runs 345 | SR 139 | Av 49.28 | HS 72 | 50s: 2

The Delhi Capitals skipper finished as the tournament’s leading run scorer, 13 runs ahead of England star Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Lanning formed a potent opening partnership with India star Shafali Verma, notching two half-centuries during the tournament in her first visit to India since 2018.

Meg Lanning led the way with the bat in the WPL // Sportzpics/BCCI

Tahlia McGrath UP Warriorz

P 9 | Runs 302 | SR 158 | Av 50.33 | HS 90* | 50s: 4 | Wkts 2 | Econ 12.33 | Ave 37

McGrath was starved of opportunities with the bat during the T20 World Cup but rapidly made up for lost time in the WPL, striking four half-centuries to help the UP Warriorz into the play-offs. A highlight was her blistering 90no off just 50 balls against Delhi.

Ellyse Perry Royal Challengers Bangalore

P 8 | Runs 253 | SR 123 | Av 42.16 | HS 67* | Wkts 4 | Econ 8.31 | SR 48.5

The star-studded RCB squad failed to impress in the inaugural season but Perry’s performances with the bat gave fans something to celebrate. She did not quite replicate the twin 70-plus scores she hit against India in Mumbai in December, but she started the season with a 19-ball 31 and later produced back-to-back half-centuries.

Ellyse Perry in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore // Sportzpics/BCCI

Alyssa Healy UP Warriorz

P 9 | Runs 253 | SR 141 | Av 31.62 | HS 96* | 50s: 2 | Cts 1 | St 4

Healy fell just short of becoming the first player to hit a WPL ton when she finished unbeaten on 96 in the Warriorz’ successful run chase against RCB early in the tournament. She had one other 50-plus score for the campaign, the 58 she struck against Mumbai Indians, while her leadership helped the Warriorz seal a place in the play-offs.

Grace Harris UP Warriorz

P 6 | Runs 230 | SR 165 | Av 57.5 | HS 72 | 50s: 2 | Wkts 1 | Econ 8.3

Competition for spots in the Warriorz’ line-up saw Harris play just six out of nine games, but more often than not the hard-hitting Queenslander made an impact when selected. Most notably, she hammered 59 from 26 balls to steer UP to a successful chase of 170 against Gujarat, then smacked a 41-ball 72 against the same opposition to help her team reel in a target of 179 late in the regular season.

Harris was a force to be reckoned with in WPL 2023 // Sportzpics/BCCI

Jess Jonassen Delhi Capitals

P 9 | Wkts 9 | Econ 7.68 | Ave 29.88 | BBM: 3-43 | Runs 79 | SR 123 | Av 19.75 | HS 42*

Jonassen’s best all-round game came against UP Warriorz early in the tournament, when she picked up 3-43 then smacked an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls.

Kim Garth Gujarat Giants

P 7 | Wkts 11 | Econ 7.72 | Ave 17.54 | BBM 5-36

Garth was not even picked up in the auction, but ended up being the highest Australian wicket-taker after being recruited to the Giants as a last-minute replacement for Deandra Dottin. She started her campaign with a five-wicket haul against UP Warriorz and picked up consistent scalps throughout the tournament.

Ashleigh Gardner Gujarat Giants

P 8 | Runs 204 | SR 142 | Av 29 | HS 60 | Wkts 10 | Econ 9.2 | Ave 25.5 | BBM: 3-31

Gardner had moments of brilliance throughout the tournament for Gujarat, and after a lean start with the bat finished on a high note with scores of 51no, 41 and 60.

Ashleigh Gardner celebrates a wicket for Gujarat // Sportzpics/BCCI

Megan Schutt Royal Challengers Bangalore

P 7 | Wkts 4 | Econ 8.46 | Ave 55 | BBM 1-19 | Runs 52 | HS 30*

The batting friendly conditions at both DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium made it tough going for the bowlers at times, and Schutt was not exempt in an RCB line-up that struggled to take wickets. But she might be angling for a promotion in the Aussie XI after making an impact with bat in hand, including a 19-ball 30 not out against Delhi.

Georgia Wareham Gujarat Giants

P 2 | Wkts 1 | Econ 10.73| Ave 34 | BBM 1-30

Wareham started in the XI for Gujarat’s opening game but after copping some stick against the strong Mumbai line-up, was only selected in one further game throughout a tough campaign for the Giants.

Annabel Sutherland Gujarat Giants

P 4 | Runs 28 | SR 77.77 | Av 7 | HS 14 | Wkts 3 | Econ 11.52 | ave 57

There were limited opportunities for Sutherland in a tough season for the Giants, with the Victorian and Stars allrounder featuring in just four matches.

Sutherland celebrates a wicket // Sportzpics/BCCI

Erin Burns Royal Challengers Bangalore

P 1 | Runs 12 | SR 133 | Wkts 0

Burns played just one game for RCB, scoring 12 against UP Warriorz, with the club preferring to stick to an overseas combination of Perry, Schutt, Sophie Devine and Heather Knight.

Laura Harris Delhi Capitals

The exciting Queensland and Heat batter was one of the stories of the auction, picked up as an uncapped overseas player. But tough competition for overseas berths in the Delhi line-up – and competing with the likes of Lanning, Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey for spots – Harris was only named in Delhi’s XI once, and was not required to bat in the 10-wicket win over Gujarat Giants.

Mooney's tournament last just three balls before she suffered a calf injury // Sportzpics/BCCI

Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants

Mooney’s WPL campaign lasted just three balls before she went down with a calf injury that ended her tournament. Mooney suffered the injury while batting in the opening game against Mumbai Indians and was forced to retire hurt without scoring.

Heather Graham Mumbai Indians

Part of Australia's World Cup winning T20 squad in South Africa without playing a game, Graham had to again be content with staying on the sidelines, unable to break into the XI of eventual champions Mumbai Indians with in-form overseas players Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Izzy Wong, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews locked into the side.

Aussies in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Mumbai Indians: Heather Graham

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy