How to watch AB de Villiers' Brisbane Heat BBL debut

South Africa superstar AB de Villiers will suit up for his KFC BBL debut for the Brisbane Strikers on Tuesday afternoon against the Adelaide Strikers.

De Villiers arrived in Brisbane on Sunday night after 17 hours of travel from his home in Pretoria, and met his Brisbane Heat teammates at training on Monday afternoon.

The 35-year-old will make his BBL debut in Tuesday afternoon's clash with the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba (3.40pm AEDT, Fox and Kayo).

The match will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

Indeed, three of de Villiers' games to close out the BBL|09 regular season will be exclusive to Fox Cricket and Kayo subscribers.

De Villiers' second match will be the Heat's rematch with the Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 17, in another afternoon match.

De Villiers' second match will be the Heat's rematch with the Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 17, in another afternoon match that will also be exclusive to Fox Cricket and Kayo subscribers.

The batting maestro’s first game on free-to-air television will be next Sunday when the Heat host defending champions the Melbourne Renegades at the Gabba from 7.10pm AEDT, a match that will go head-to-head with the third and final ODI in India – allowing fans with access to Kayo Sports an opportunity to make the most of the ‘Splitview’ feature to watch both games at the same time.

De Villiers and the Heat will then host the Sydney Sixers at the Gabba on January 23 from 7.10pm with that match on Fox Cricket, Kayo and Seven.

The Brisbane side's final two home games will be played in Melbourne over the Australia Day weekend.

First they meet the Melbourne Stars at the MCG on January 25 from 7.10pm in another game that will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

They will play the final game of the BBL|09 regular season when they face the Renegades again, this time at Marvel Stadium, from 2.45pm on Monday, January 27.

The Heat will continue to have de Villiers for the BBL Finals campaign, with the top five teams qualifying under a new system introduced for BBL|09.

AB de Villiers' BBL|09 Games

January 14: v Adelaide Strikers, The Gabba, 3.40pm AEDT, Fox Cricket and Kayo

January 17: v Adelaide Strikers, Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm AEDT, Fox Cricket and Kayo

January 19: v Melbourne Renegades, The Gabba, 7.10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket, Kayo and Seven

January 23: v Sydney Sixers, The Gabba, 7.10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket, Kayo and Seven

January 25: v Melbourne Stars, MCG, 7.10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket and Kayo

January 27: v Melbourne Renegades, Marvel Stadium, 2.45pm, Fox Cricket, Kayo and Seven