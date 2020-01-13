KFC BBL|09

How to watch AB de Villiers' Brisbane Heat BBL debut

South Africa superstar joins Brisbane Heat for Tuesday afternoon clash at the Gabba for match exclusive to Fox Cricket and Kayo subscribers

13 January 2020, 05:11 PM AEST

