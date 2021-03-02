Aussie Harvey lands plum role in England coach reshuffle

Former Australia allrounder Ian Harvey has taken over as interim coach at English county side Gloucestershire following Richard Dawson's departure to the England set-up.

Dawson had been a candidate to work with the national side's spinners but ultimately accepted the position of the England & Wales Cricket Board's elite pathway coach, working closely with the next generation.

Harvey, his long-term assistant, steps into the top job at the County Ground on a temporary basis and could be given the chance to prove his credentials as preparations continue for the 2021 season, which begins on April 8.

The 48-year-old Victorian played 73 one-day internationals for Australia between 1997 and 2004 and counted Gloucestershire as one of five English counties he represented as an overseas professional.

Harvey is the uncle of Victoria and Melbourne Renegades rising star Mackenzie Harvey, who showed off freakish fielding skills in this summer's KFC BBL with a flying catch.

In a related move, England added former opener Marcus Trescothick and Kiwi spinner Jeetan Patel to their full-time coaching staff.

Trescothick, who played 76 Tests and helped England win the Ashes in 2005, has left his assistant's role at Somerset to take up the position of batting coach.

New Zealander Patel, who is currently working with the team in India, will work as elite spin-bowling coach, while Jon Lewis has been promoted from his role in charge of England's under-19s to fill a similar role with the quicks.

All three will supplement the work being done by England head coach Chris Silverwood and his assistants Paul Collingwood and Graham Thorpe.

"I'm really excited about the calibre of the individuals that we've appointed into these specialist roles," England & Wales Cricket Board performance director Mo Bobat said.

"Marcus, Jon and Jeetan have demonstrated their ability at the highest level and also show huge potential for the future.

"Working in conjunction with counties, they will have responsibility for developing and preparing current and next-in-line England players whilst also adding value to our England and Lions environments.

"I'm looking forward to our new coaching team working together in the build-up to our summer international program."

England are next in action from Thursday, when they take on India in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad hoping to level the four-match series that the hosts currently lead 2-1.

If England win the fourth Test, it will not only secure a series draw, but catapult Australia into the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Any other result in the fourth Test means India will face the Black Caps.