Six Aussies nominated for fan voted ICC awards

The annual International Cricket Council Awards will have a different feel this year with fans to help decide the leading men’s and women’s players across the past 10 years.

With international cricket largely grounded for most of this year due to the global pandemic, this year’s awards will look back on the past decade, with the fan vote to contribute 10 per cent of the voting and an expert panel to make up the remaining 90 per cent.

Australians Steve Smith, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry have all been nominated in their respective categories for Cricketer of the Decade; Smith will be up against R Ashwin, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers and Kane Williamson for the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, while Lanning and Perry will be against Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Sarah Taylor and Stafanie Taylor for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award.

Smith has also been nominated for the Test Cricketer of the Decade category while Perry and Lanning have also been nominated for the Women’s ODI & T20 Player of the Decade.

Mitchell Starc (ODI), Aaron Finch (T20) and Alyssa Healy (T20) have also been nominated.

Fans can register at icc-cricket.com/awards and vote for those shortlisted, based on performances during the period 1st January 2011 to 7th October 2020.

The winners will be announced next month while a Men’s Test, ODI and T20 Team of the Decade will also be named alongside a Women’s ODI and T20 Team of the Decade.

ICC Awards - The nominees

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade

R Ashwin (India), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade

Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade

James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Yasir Shah (Pakistan), Steve Smith (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade

MS Dhoni (India), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade

Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Jhulan Goswami (India), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade

Aaron Finch (Australia), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade

Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade

Richie Berrington (Scotland), Peter Borren (Netherlands), Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), Paras Khadka (Nepal), Calum MacLeod (Scotland), Assad Vala (PNG)

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade

Kathryn Bryce (Scotland), Sarah Bryce (Scotland), Natthakan Chantham (Thailand), Sterre Kalis (Netherlands), Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand), Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand)