Six Aussies nominated for fan voted ICC awards

International Cricket Council to recognise the best players from the past 10 years, with Steve Smith, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry nominated across more than one category

Cricket Network

25 November 2020, 09:59 PM AEST

