ICC outlaws controversial batting endeavour

Running off the pitch to take advantage of a bowler's wild delivery has been outlawed by the International Cricket Council under updated playing conditions to come into effect on October 1.

Debate over the practice reared in November last year when David Warner sensationally smashed a double-bounce no-ball from Mohammad Hafeez for six in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

But under the new playing conditions announced this week by the ICC – which requires some part of the striker's bat or person to remain within the pitch – Warner's hit would still be legal.

However, Allan Border's effort against Phil Simmons in a one-day international in 1991 would not as the former Australian skipper left the pitch to whack it over mid-wicket for six.

Then Australian head coach Justin Langer said at the time Warner's six was one of the best things he'd seen in the game of cricket.

"I can't believe anyone would have the instincts to do that, it was unbelievable," Langer said.

"It's a no-ball and then to have the talent and the ability to hit it for six, unbelievable. And then he walked when he nicked it so anyone who thinks it's unsportsmanlike, (that) probably evens it up a bit."

Should a batter venture beyond the pitch after October 1, the umpire will call and signal dead ball and any delivery that would force the batter to leave the pitch will also be called no-ball.

The ICC's announcement on Tuesday confirms at alignment of playing conditions with the Marylebone Cricket Club's changes to the Laws of Cricket announced in March.

Another significant change is new batters will always be on-strike (except if it is the end of an over) after a catching dismissal even if the batters crossed prior to the catch being taken.

Crossing had allowed an incoming player a little more time to get up to speed and could prove crucial in tight contests in limited-overs cricket.

While the new rule comes into effect next month, the Hundred competition in England had already introduced the change.

"When a batter is out caught, the new batter will come in at the end the striker was, regardless of whether the batters crossed prior to the catch being taken," the ICC said.

The governing body has also permanently banned the use of saliva to polish the ball. It had temporarily banned the practice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They have also clamped down on slow over rates in one-day internationals following recommendations by the MCC, the custodians of the game's laws.

As in T20 internationals, teams failing to bowl their full quota within the stipulated time will have to bring an additional player inside the 30-yard circle for the remainder of the innings.

This rule will come into effect after the conclusion of men's World Cup Super League in 2023.

An incoming batter will now also be required to be ready to take strike within two minutes in Tests and ODIs, with the current threshold of 90 seconds in T20Is unchanged.

The playing conditions have also followed the Laws by moving the 'Mankad' dismissal the unfair play section to the run out section, while any unfair and deliberate movement while the bowler is running in to bowl could now result in the umpire awarding five penalty runs to the batting side, as well as calling a dead ball.

And the ICC has decided to allow hybrid pitches to be used in all men's and women's ODI and T20I matches, if agreed by both teams.

Previously, hybrid pitches could only be used in women's T20I matches.