CommBank ODIs v New Zealand

Aussies on top of latest batting, bowling rankings

Meg Lanning reclaims top spot in the ODI batting rankings, while Jess Jonassen remains the No.1 ranked bowler

Laura Jolly

8 October 2020, 05:21 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo