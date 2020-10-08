Aussies on top of latest batting, bowling rankings

Meg Lanning has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the International Cricket Council's ODI batting rankings after putting New Zealand to the sword in Brisbane.

Lanning only played two of the three one-dayers before missing the third with a hamstring complaint but her unbeaten knocks of 62 and 101 against the White Ferns were enough to jump four places on the charts.

Megastar Lanning seals Rose Bowl with a century

The 28-year-old has replaced West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor at the top of the charts and pushed Aussie teammate Alyssa Healy down to third.

Lanning’s match-winning 101 in the second one-dayer was her 14th one-day century, four more than any other female player.

She has claimed the No.1 position for the fifth time, and for the first time since October 2018.

In total, the Australian captain has been No.1 for a total of 902 days since rising to the top for the first time in November 2014.

Ellyse Perry, who missed the trans-Tasman series as she continues to recover from a hamstring injury, dropped four places to No.7, but retained top spot in the allrounder rankings.

Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes reaped the rewards of her player-of-the-series efforts, climbing eight spots to a career-best 13th after scoring 222 runs across the three matches.

Stand-in skipper Haynes falls just shy of ton

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has retained her No.1 position in the bowling rankings, moving to a career high 804 points after collecting a series-high eight wickets at 10.12 and maintaining an economy rate of 3.35.

Megan Schutt has remained at No.3, while leg-spinner Georgia Wareham jumped an impressive 18 places to 24th after taking three wickets and bowling at an economy rate of 3.5 across the series.

Australia’s other left-armer, Sophie Molineux, was well rewarded after taking six scalps at 13.16 and leaking just 3.95 runs per over in only second ODI series of her career, moving into the top 100 at No.44.

ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

1) Meg Lanning (Australia)

2) Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

3) Alyssa Healy (Australia)

4) Smriti Mandhana (India

5) Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand)

6) Tammy Beaumont (England)

7) Ellyse Perry (Australia)

8) Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

9) Laura Wolwaardt (South Africa)

10) Mithali Raj (India)

Third ODI: Aussies equal Ponting's greats with 21st win

ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings

1) Jess Jonassen (Australia)

2) Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

3) Megan Schutt (Australia)

4) Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

5) Jhulan Goswami (India)

6) Poonam Yadav (India)

7) Shikha Pandey (India)

8) Ellyse Perry (Australia)

9) Anya Shrubsole (England)

10) Deepti Sharma (India)