Australia to meet India as Cup warm-ups confirmed

Australia will finalise their preparations for their T20 World Cup defence with a blockbuster warm-up match against No.1 ranked India at The Gabba next month.

The International Cricket Council on Thursday confirmed the official warm-up match schedule for the tournament, which will see all 16 teams in action across Brisbane and Melbourne.

Teams participating in the first round, including Sri Lanka, Ireland, West Indies and Netherlands, will begin their preparations in Melbourne with two warm-up matches apiece, split between the MCG and Junction Oval from October 10-13.

Super 12 teams will play their practice matches across two days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19, with matches at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.

Australia’s only official warm-up fixture is against India on October 17 at The Gabba.

That will follow Australia’s three-game T20 tour of India later this month, and the two upcoming home T20I series against West Indies and England in early October, which will also provide crucial opportunities for Aaron Finch’s team to prepare to defend the title they won last year.

England will also play just the one official warm-up following that three-game Dettol T20I series, against Pakistan at The Gabba on October 17.

India’s second warm-up will see them play New Zealand at The Gabba on October 19.

The first warm-up will see two-time champions West Indies meet United Arab Emirates at Junction Oval on October 10.

Warm-up fixtures will not be open to spectators, however the four matches at The Gabba – including Australia’s showdown with India – will be broadcast.

As per previous ICC events, the warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status.

The T20 World Cup begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka faces Namibia in Geelong.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures

(All times local)

October 10: West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11am

October 10: Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 3pm

October 10: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 7pm

October 11: Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 7pm

October 12: West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 7pm

October 13: Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 11am

October 13: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 3pm

October 13: Scotland v UAE, MCG, 7pm

October 17: Australia v India, The Gabba, 2pm

October 17: New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 2pm

October 17: England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 6pm

October 17: Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 6pm

October 19: Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba, 1pm

October 19: Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 6pm

October 19: New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 6pm

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First round

Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, Netherlands

Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe

Super 12 stage

Group 1: Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, A1, B2

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, B1, A2

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture

Semi-finals

Nov 9: SCG, 7pm AEDT

Nov 10: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Final

Nov 13: MCG, 7pm AEDT