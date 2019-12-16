Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Labuschagne, Starc reach career bests in Test rankings

Australia’s match-winners from the Perth Test both move up to fifth spot while all four of Australia’s bowlers are in the top 20

Martin Smith

16 December 2019, 08:23 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo