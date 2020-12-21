Hazlewood hits two-year high in Test rankings

Australia pace ace Josh Hazlewood is the big mover in the latest ICC Test rankings, with the world’s No.1-ranked side’s star fast bowling trio featuring in the top seven after they dismantled India in the Border-Gavaskar series opener.

The metronomic Hazlewood gained four spots to move to fifth position – the first time he has held a top-five ranking since 2018 – after returning remarkable figures of 5-8 in the second innings of the first Vodafone Test at Adelaide Oval.

Hazlewood also became the 17th Australian to claim 200 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in his 52nd match as he collected six wickets for the game.

Pat Cummins (3-48 and 4-21) increased his lead at the top of the rankings, lifting his tally to 910 points to leave him 65 clear of England’s Stuart Broad.

Cummins reached 150 Test wickets in Adelaide, becoming the equal-third quickest Australian to hit the mark in terms of innings bowled (59), level with Dennis Lillee and Stuart MacGill.

Left-armer Mitchell Starc (4-53 and 0-7) remained in seventh spot after another impressive display with the pink ball.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replaced Jasprit Bumrah as India’s top-ranked bowler, moving to ninth after grabbing 5-71 for the match.

Australia also has three batters in the top six, with No.1-ranked Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne (4) and David Warner (6) retaining their positions.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who will be absent for the remainder of the four-Test series after taking paternity leave, closed the gap on Smith from 25 points to 13 points.

Kohli compiled 74 on the opening day of the first Test before he was run out and contributed four in the second innings to gain 10 points, while Smith (1 and 1 not out) lost two points

Labuschagne took his tally to a career-best 839 points after making 47 and 6 at No.3, while captain Tim Paine was also rewarded with a career-best mark on the back of a vital first-innings knock of 73 not out, moving him to 33rd spot.

After a lean run of form, opener Joe Burns moved inside the top 50 for the first time since 2016, lifting his ranking to 48th on the back of his unbeaten 51 in the second dig as Australia recorded an eight-wicket victory.

ICC Test batting rankings

1) Steve Smith (Australia)

2) Virat Kohli (India)

3) Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4) Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

5) Babar Azam (Pakistan)

6) David Warner (Australia)

7) Ben Stokes (England)

8) Cheteshwar Pujara (India)

9) Joe Root (England)

10) Tom Latham (New Zealand)

ICC Test bowling rankings

1) Pat Cummins (Australia)

2) Stuart Broad (England)

3) Neil Wagner (New Zealand)

4) Tim Southee (New Zealand)

5) Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

6) Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

7) Mitchell Starc (Australia)

8) James Anderson (England)

9) Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

10) Jason Holder (West Indies)

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT