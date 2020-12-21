Vodafone Test Series v India

Hazlewood hits two-year high in Test rankings

Star Australia paceman rewarded for standout display in first Test triumph at Adelaide Oval

Luke D'Anello

21 December 2020, 08:57 AM AEST

@LukeDAnello

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo