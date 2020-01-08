Domain Test Series v New Zealand
Mighty Marnus hits new Test rankings high
Australia's in-form No.3 breaks into the top three of the ICC Test batting list, with David Warner close behind in fifth
Martin Smith
8 January 2020, 07:21 PM AEST
Marnus Labuschagne's golden summer has seen him jump up to third spot in the latest ICC rankings to sit behind only Virat Kohli and Steve Smith among the world's Test batters.
Labuschagne's double of 215 and 59 in the third Domain Test at the SCG completed a record-breaking summer of run-scoring that has seen him move ahead of New Zealand's Kane Williamson in the latest rankings.
And David Warner's second-innings hundred in Sydney has seen him move up to two spots to fifth, meaning there are three Australians in the top five batters.
It's been a remarkable rise from Labuschagne, who was ranked 107th in the world after last year's Sydney Test.
On a bowling front, Mitchell Starc has been rewarded for his impressive summer with a move up to fifth (behind teammate Pat Cummins, who retains top spot), while Nathan Lyon has leaped from 19th to equal 14th after he took 10 wickets in Sydney.
Elsewhere, Ben Stokes has been rewarded for his player-of-the-match performance against South Africa in Cape Town with a move up to 10th spot in the batting rankings, while he's also up to 27th among the bowlers.
Check out the full ICC rankings here
ICC Test batting rankings
1) Virat Kohli (India)
2) Steve Smith (Australia)
3) Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)
4) Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
5) David Warner (Australia)
6) Cheteshwar Pujara (India)
7) Babar Azam (Pakistan)
8) Joe Root (England)
9) Ajinkya Rahane (India)
10) Ben Stokes (England)
ICC Test bowling rankings
1) Pat Cummins (Australia)
2) Neil Wagner (New Zealand)
3) Jason Holder (West Indies)
4) Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
5) Mitchell Starc (Australia)
6) Jasprit Bumrah (India)
7) James Anderson (England)
8) Vernon Philander (South Africa)
9) Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
10) Mohammad Shami (India)