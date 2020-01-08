Mighty Marnus hits new Test rankings high

The Summer of Marnus: The highlights from Labuschagne's huge season

Marnus Labuschagne's golden summer has seen him jump up to third spot in the latest ICC rankings to sit behind only Virat Kohli and Steve Smith among the world's Test batters.

Labuschagne's double of 215 and 59 in the third Domain Test at the SCG completed a record-breaking summer of run-scoring that has seen him move ahead of New Zealand's Kane Williamson in the latest rankings.

And David Warner's second-innings hundred in Sydney has seen him move up to two spots to fifth, meaning there are three Australians in the top five batters.

Warner adds another century to his golden summer

It's been a remarkable rise from Labuschagne, who was ranked 107th in the world after last year's Sydney Test.

On a bowling front, Mitchell Starc has been rewarded for his impressive summer with a move up to fifth (behind teammate Pat Cummins, who retains top spot), while Nathan Lyon has leaped from 19th to equal 14th after he took 10 wickets in Sydney.

Perfect 10: Lyon analyses SCG masterclass

Elsewhere, Ben Stokes has been rewarded for his player-of-the-match performance against South Africa in Cape Town with a move up to 10th spot in the batting rankings, while he's also up to 27th among the bowlers.

Check out the full ICC rankings here

ICC Test batting rankings

1) Virat Kohli (India)

2) Steve Smith (Australia)

3) Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

4) Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

5) David Warner (Australia)

6) Cheteshwar Pujara (India)

7) Babar Azam (Pakistan)

8) Joe Root (England)

9) Ajinkya Rahane (India)

10) Ben Stokes (England)

Bowled him! The best deliveries of the Aussie Test summer

ICC Test bowling rankings

1) Pat Cummins (Australia)

2) Neil Wagner (New Zealand)

3) Jason Holder (West Indies)

4) Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

5) Mitchell Starc (Australia)

6) Jasprit Bumrah (India)

7) James Anderson (England)

8) Vernon Philander (South Africa)

9) Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

10) Mohammad Shami (India)