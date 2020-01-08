Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Mighty Marnus hits new Test rankings high

Australia's in-form No.3 breaks into the top three of the ICC Test batting list, with David Warner close behind in fifth

Martin Smith

8 January 2020, 07:21 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

