Perry named ICC Cricketer of the Year

Ellyse Perry has capped a stellar year of international cricket, winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award as the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year while also named the ODI Cricketer of the Year.

This year’s annual ICC awards are dominated by the world No.1 Australians, with Alyssa Healy named T20I Cricketer of the Year, while a remarkable five Australians feature in the ICC’s ODI Tear of the Year, alongside four in the T20I side.

Perry and Healy headline ICC Award winners

ICC Women's Awards

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Women’s T20I Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia)

ICC Women’s Emerging Player of the Year: Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand)

Aussie captain Meg Lanning has also been recognised, named captain of both Teams of the Year.

It is the second time in three years superstar allrounder Perry has been crowned the ICC’s top female player, after winning the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award in 2017.

Perry took out the award for a dominant year in Tests and One-Day Internationals that included being named player of the series when Australia defended the Ashes on English soil in July.

Elite Perry recognised as Player of the Ashes

It is the first time Perry has claimed the ODI award, having taken her one-day game to new heights this year.

She scored her first ODI century against New Zealand in Adelaide in February, following up with a second against West Indies in Antigua in September, while she claimed the best-ever ODI figures by an Australian when she took 7-22 against England in Canterbury in July.

Overall in ODIs in 2019, Perry hit 441 runs at 73.5, and collected 21 wickets at 13.52.

ICC ODI Team of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia, wk), Smriti Mandhana (India), Tamsin Beaumont (England), Meg Lanning (Australia, captain), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Shikha Pandey (India), Jhulan Goswami (India), Megan Schutt (Australia), Poonam Yadav (India)

ICC T20I Team of the Year: Alyssa Healy (Australia, wk), Danielle Wyatt (England), Meg Lanning (Australia, captain), Smriti Mandhana (India), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Nida Dar (Pakistan), Megan Schutt (Australia), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Radha Yadav (India)

In the Test arena, Perry again proved her red-ball credentials, scoring 116 and 76no in the one-off Women’s Ashes Test in Taunton.

Meanwhile, Healy has been named the world’s best T20I player for the second year running after another brilliant year with bat in hand.

In nine T20Is, Healy hit 372 runs at 53.14 – those runs coming at a strike rate of 173.02 – including her maiden T20I century against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval in early October.

Healy hammers world record T20I score

Perry and Healy both feature in the ICC’s ODI Team of the Year, alongside captain Lanning, pace bowler Megan Schutt and left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.

While Perry’s standout 2019 with both bat and ball saw her take out the individual ODI award, Healy and Jonassen also dominated the format.

Healy hit a staggering 669 runs at 60.71, the most of any player worldwide, including two centuries and five half-centuries, while Jonassen was year’s leading wicket taker, collecting 22 scalps at 19.59.

Lanning, named captain of the side after her team continued an 18-game unbeaten run in the format, starred with the bat scoring 447 runs at 53, scoring a century against West Indies alongside three fifties.

Clutch Jonassen claims four scalps

In 11 ODIs, Schutt took 16 wickets at 19.68, ending the year second in the ICC’s rankings behind Jonassen.

Perry, Healy, Schutt and Lanning were all also named in the 2019 T20I Team of the Year.

Schutt was Australia’s leading wicket taker in T20Is in 2019, with 14 wickets in nine matches at 14.07.

Lanning’s 265 T20I runs at 132.5 included what was, at the time, a world record individual score of 113no against England at Chelmsford during the multi-format Ashes, a mark that was then eclipsed when Healy hammered 148no against Sri Lanka a little over two months later.

Lanning breaks records in stunning T20 knock

In nine T20Is, Perry hit 150 runs, including a top score of 60, and collected six wickets at 22.33.

Australia enjoyed a golden run in 2019, winning 12 ODIs, eight of nine T20Is and drawing the sole Test.

They will hope to continue that success in 2020, with a T20 World Cup on home soil next February and March.