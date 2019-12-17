ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Perry named ICC Cricketer of the Year

Ellyse Perry receives the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for a second time as Australians dominate the annual ICC Women's Awards

Laura Jolly

17 December 2019, 02:24 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo