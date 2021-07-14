Vodafone Men's Ashes

ICC confirms points system, schedule for WTC

A streamlined points system will be introduced for the second World Test Championship, with Australia's campaign starting with this summer's Ashes series

Dave Middleton

14 July 2021, 04:08 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

