Gades bolster spin stocks further with Imad signing

The Melbourne Renegades could unleash a spin-bowling barrage this summer after signing Imad Wasim, the recent Pakistan Super League-winning captain and a top-10 international T20 bowler.

Last season's wooden spooners confirmed Thursday that Imad, a left-arm spinner and a middle-order batter who has played 102 games for Pakistan, would be their fifth overseas signing for the upcoming KFC BBL season.

The Renegades now have no shortage of slow-bowling options having already signed international wrist-spinners Imran Tahir and Noor Ahmad as well as bringing back gun recruit Mohammad Nabi, an off-spinning allrounder.

That's not to mention leggie Cameron Boyce, one of their key men during their BBL08 title run and their leading wicket taker last season, and former Test spinner Jon Holland, who is also on their books after missing all of the last BBL season through injury.

The signings just keep on coming! And this one is currently ranked in the top 10 T20I bowlers in the world. Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is now officially a Renegade. He'll join us from Boxing Day onwards #GETONRED December 3, 2020

Imad will not be available until December 26 and the Renegades are preparing for a staggered arrival of their five overseas players through the tournament.

Former South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw is their only import who will be available for the whole BBL.

“Imad is one of the best T20 players in the world with his ability to impact games with the ball and to finish the innings with the bat,” Gades coach Michael Klinger said.

“He’s an experienced player with recent title success, he’s capable of bowling in the powerplay and he’ll strengthen our middle order batting.

“Given the current landscape we’ve had to be flexible with our international players.We’ll have Rilee Rossouw available for the whole season while our other international players will feature at different points throughout the tournament.

“It’s a really talented group of international players and they’ll provide us with some great flexibility throughout the season.”

Imad rose to the top of the International Cricket Council's T20I bowling rankings in 2017, a year in which he also helped Pakistan to an unlikely ODI Champions Trophy title.

His record in international T20s with the ball is phenomenal, averaging 22 and holding an economy rate at a tick above a run-a-ball. He is also a handy batter, averaging 43 in ODIs with five half-centuries.

The Welsh-born 31-year-old averaged nearly 40 with the bat in the recent PSL as he skippered the Karachi Kings to the title, while he also played 11 games to help Nottinghamshire to England's domestic T20 crown this year.

Melbourne Renegades squad: Aaron Finch (c), Noor Ahmad (OS), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (OS), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Rilee Roussow (OS), Will Sutherland, Imran Tahir (OS), Imad Wasim (OS)*, Beau Webster