Green seamer? India hatch bold WTC final plan

'What the hell am I doing?': Smith bemoans Delhi dismissal

They have beaten Australia in Australia and they have beaten Australia in India.

Now India have revealed a cunning plan to ready themselves to beat Australia in England in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with captain Rohit Sharma boldly announcing a grassy, seaming pitch could be prepared in Ahmedabad.

It is dependent on an Indian victory in Indore, which would guarantee their spot in the WTC decider.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has been contested on low, turning pitches and another such surface is expected at the Holkar Stadium this week.

But India know London's The Oval, where the WTC final is set to be played beginning on June 18 this year, will be far more beneficial for pace bowlers.

Narendra Modi Stadium, where the fourth Test will be played, is the world's biggest cricket stadium // BCCI-Sportzpics

And, on the eve of the third Test of a series India lead 2-0 in, Rohit admitted his side has already talked about changing tack and treating the final Test as a de-facto warm-up for what they might face in England.

"There is definitely a possibility of that," the opener told reporters when asked if a green seamer could be dished up in Ahmedabad, home to the world's biggest cricket stadium.

"We've spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it as well … that thought process is definitely there.

"If we do what we do here and we get the result we want, we might kick off doing something different in Ahmedabad."

Steve Smith, filling in as captain for Pat Cummins who has gone home for personal reasons, was surprised when told of the plan.

"That's the first I've heard of it," Smith said at his pre-third Test press conference. "I guess we'll wait and see. Hopefully we don't let them get the job done (in Indore). We'll wait and see what happens after this Test."

India tried a similar ploy in 2017 when then skipper Virat Kohli demanded a seam-friendly wicket in Kolkata for a Test against Sri Lanka to prepare for their ensuing tour of South Africa. India won the series against Sri Lanka but lost to South Africa.

"We thought this is an ample opportunity for us to challenge ourselves," Kohli said in 2017. "We want to embrace being in difficult conditions.

"We have no choice but to be in game situations and think of what's coming ahead for us."

An India-Australia WTC final looks overwhelmingly likely after South Africa dropped out of the running to make it following India's win in Delhi last week.

The Aussies also only need a solitary victory to qualify for the final, which would add a sixth Test to their tour of England with a five-Test Ashes campaign to be played through June and July.

Even if Australia lose 4-0 in India, Sri Lanka would need to topple New Zealand 2-0 in March to stop an India-Australia final.

A series defeat on this tour would mark the fifth time in their last six Test series that India have beaten Australia, which included India's wins down under in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Australia have not won a Test series in India since 2004.

But the two teams have never faced off in a Test on neutral territory.

"It would be a completely different ball game, for both teams actually," said Rohit.

"I don't want to talk about the World Test Championship, we're not there yet, we want to win this game and then talk about it. That will be the right thing to do.

"But speaking of it from the outside, I don't think England is going to qualify so both teams will be neutrals. It's going to be exciting, no home advantage, no conditions advantage.

Australia train at Holkar Stadium ahead of the third Test in Indore // Getty

"India has played a lot of cricket in England over the last few years, Australia has played a lot of cricket (there too).

"It's not going to be alien conditions as such for both teams, so it will be a good contest between the teams whoever the two teams are."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat