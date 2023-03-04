India 'under pressure' amid unknowns for final Test

'Near perfect': McDonald hails Aussie Indore fightback

While the availability of their captain for the fourth Test is one of several unknowns Australia will face in Ahmedabad next week, coach Andrew McDonald says their win in Indore has put India 'under pressure' going into the series finale.

Pat Cummins sent messages of congratulations to teammates on their breakthrough victory on Friday from Sydney, where he is caring for his ill mother Maria who has breast cancer and is in palliative care.

Steve Smith took the reins in Cummins’ stead for the nine-wicket win, sealed inside just six-and-a-half sessions, and appears likely to lead the side again in the Gujarat capital.

A final call on Cummins' return is expected to be made before the squad departs on Monday for Ahmedabad, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the stadium bearing his name on day one of the match.

Coach Andrew McDonald said the Australian men’s team's thoughts were with Cummins and his family.

"Obviously he's dealing with what he's dealing with at home, but he's still invested in this group," McDonald told reporters on Saturday. "We're in constant contact with him daily, so at the moment he's not here and the Test match is a few days away, so we'll discuss it with Pat on a daily basis."

The doubt over Cummins' availability and the Modi-Albanese pow-wow will be among several diversions to the cricket in Ahmedabad.

The two lead-in days to the Test series finale coincide with the Hindu festival of Holi, which culminates in a colourful paint-throwing celebration to symbolise the triumph of good over evil.

There have also been concerns over the availability of tickets for the opening day of the Test despite the ground holding the distinction of being the biggest stadium in the world after renovations completed in early 2020 expanded its seating capacity to 132,000.

The Aussie players are more concerned however with what lies in the middle of the enormous venue than its exterior.

Before the Indore Test, India skipper Rohit Sharma flagged the possibility of serving up a seaming pitch in Ahmedabad to favour fast bowlers and prepare his team for a World Test Championship final that his team can secure qualification for with a win next week.

Rohit rates Lyon as the No.1 visiting bowler in India

Now though, India are under pressure to strike a balance between preparing a pitch that favours their strengths – which Rohit declared on Friday as their main consideration when delivering instructions to local curators – but also one that does not face further scrutiny from the International Cricket Council.

Match referee Chris Broad submitted his verdict on the Holkar Stadium third-Test surface in remarkably quick time on Friday, seeing India earn the first "poor" rating on a pitch since the ICC's new regulations were introduced five years ago.

QUICK SINGLE Indore pitch rated 'poor' by ICC after frenetic third Test

A repeat in Ahmedabad would be unprecedented.

The only non-drawn Test ever played in India that saw fewer runs scored than this week's match in Indore was England's two-day encounter in 2021 when neither team scored more than 145 and none of the four innings lasted longer than 53 overs.

The ICC rated that pitch as "average".

Tricky chase negotiated as Australia hit back in Indore

"I don't think we know what we're going to get in Ahmedabad, I don't think anyone does. It's totally out of our control," said McDonald.

"But we've definitely put some pressure into that change room.

"We felt as though we did that most of the time in (the second Test in) Delhi as well, and this time to execute that and get across the line – you've got to be near-perfect against India in India, to put them away, and that's what we did."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Australia won by nine wickets

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat