India 'under pressure' amid unknowns for final Test

Pat Cummins appears likely to miss the fourth Test in Ahmedabad where Australia coach Andrew McDonald says the hosts will be under pressure

Louis Cameron in Indore

4 March 2023, 05:53 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

