All you need to know for the India v Australia ODI series

When does it start?

After the Border-Gavaskar Test series, attention swiftly shifts to the 50-over format with India hosting Australia for three games starting this Friday, March 17.

Believe it or not, this is the first ODI series between these nations since late 2020, when Australia won a three-game series 2-1 at home, with Steve Smith hitting tons in both Australian wins.

This time around, the three games will be played in six days, all of them day-night matches starting at 1.30pm local, or 7pm AEDT.

Flashback: Last time they met

Schedule

First ODI: Friday March 17, Mumbai (7pm AEDT)

Second ODI: Sunday March 19, Vizag (7pm AEDT)

Third ODI: Wednesday March 22, Chennai (7pm AEDT)

How can I watch or listen?

The ODI leg of the Qantas Tour of India will continue to be broadcast exclusively in Australia on Fox Sports and Kayo subscription services.

Kayo offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

With the match starting at 7pm for Melbourne and Sydney viewers, the first innings will be in prime-time, and West coast viewers have the advantage of the game starting at 4pm for them.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Given the awkward time zones, watching the full match might be a punish, so it's a good thing cricket.com.au and the CA Live app have you covered for everything you'll need to know when you wake up the next morning.

There will be live scores for every match, our match centre will be carrying replays of every wicket, and we'll have highlights of every key moment to go with reports, breaking news and analysis from our reporters.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Unplayable Podcast, where we will be joined by special guests to dissect all the talking points from the tour and the end of the domestic cricket season at home. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or anywhere else you get your pods.

How is the Aussie side shaping up?

It's an important series for the Aussies with the 50-over World Cup to be held in India later this year, but preparations have not been straightforward.

Steve Smith will captain the side for this series with regular ODI skipper Pat Cummins opting to remain home in Sydney with family following the passing of his mum Maria after her battle with breast cancer.

David Warner has recovered from the concussion and hairline fracture of the elbow that saw a difficult Test series cut short and will resume his place at the top of the order in the one-day format alongside Travis Head.

QUICK SINGLE Fit again Warner in Australia's WTC final plans

Joining Cummins on the sidelines are fellow pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson. Hazlewood remains sidelined with an Achilles injury that prevented any involvement in the Test tour, although he is expected to play in the Indian Premier League that follows this series.

Richardson recently underwent surgery on his left hamstring in a bid to end a frustrating run of injuries, which will see him sidelined from both the IPL and Ashes tours.

That has opened the door for Tasmania speedster Nathan Ellis to come into the squad with Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott the other frontline quicks.

This series also marks the international returns of Glenn Maxwell (broken leg) and Mitchell Marsh (ankle surgery) from serious injuries.

Net with Maxi: Aussie allrounder mic'd up in India

Ashton Agar is back in India for this series having been sent home midway through the Test series, and will reform his spin partnership with Adam Zampa.

With Maxwell, Marsh, Agar, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green all in the side, it's an allrounder-heavy line-up that the Aussies could field, and there is a good chance there will be changes to the side from game-to-game with one eye on the World Cup.

Possible Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa

And how does the India side look?

Hardik Pandya will captain India's ODI side for the first time in the opening match, with Rohit Sharma to skip the game for some family commitments. Rohit will be back to lead for the final two matches.

India have also lost Shreyas Iyer for the series, with a recurring back issue that flared in the Ahmedabad Test keeping him out.

Jasprit Bumrah is also out, and the destructive speedster with the distinctive action recently had surgery on his back in New Zealand. He has not played since last September, and now faces a lengthy rehabilitation with the ODI World Cup the target.

And, of course, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant remains sidelined as he recovers from devastating injuries suffered in a car crash earlier this year.

But they do have a bloke named Virat Kohli who is back in form after batting his way to a drought-breaking Test ton in Ahmedabad, while excitement machine Suryakumar Yadav is a certainty to play

What are the squads?

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkatt

Form guide

Both teams enter the match on a win streak – the Aussies have won their past six ODIs, while India's streak stretches to seven.

It's hard to read too much into the Aussie form though – those wins came at home against New Zealand in Cairns, then against an England side that was, in fairness, more interested in celebrating the T20 World Cup they'd just won than playing the 50-over series.

Perhaps more telling, Australia won three and lost five ODIs across tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year in conditions more similar to that which they'll encounter in India. Of course, Aaron Finch has retired since then.

Fantastic Finch: Stellar ODI career comes to a close

Head was Australia's stand-out batter then, opening in place of Warner in Pakistan, who was rested from that tour, before taking Stoinis' spot in the middle order in Sri Lanka. In good form after a makeshift role as Test opener, he again looms key having cemented himself as an ODI opener alongside Warner with Finch retired, while Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne were crucial in the conditions, and Maxwell as explosive as ever.

Starc didn't play any of those ODIs, and his white-ball prowess will be a major boost for the Aussies, while Zampa has been Australia's best white-ball spinner for some time and will also be crucial.