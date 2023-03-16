India v Australia ODIs - Men

All you need to know for the India v Australia ODI series

Get all the broadcast details, latest team news and schedule for an important ODI series in India with a World Cup in the country later this year

Dave Middleton

16 March 2023, 09:35 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo