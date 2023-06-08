ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

An Oval toss-up? Sometimes it pays to look up, as well as down

A cursory glance through the record books might have swayed India captain Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first at the London venue, where history suggests batting first is the surest path to victory

Andrew Ramsey at The Oval, London

8 June 2023, 08:03 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo