India's edge at the death kickstarts their summer

India's prowess in the death overs has given them a significant white-ball advantage over Australia as the hosts face two must-win Twenty20 games in Sydney.

But one of the chief architects of that late-order surge – Ravi Jadeja – has been ruled out of the remainder of the Dettol T20 Series.

After dropping their first two games of the tour, India's back-to-back wins in Canberra have kickstarted their summer.

On both occasions Australia looked to have things under control when bowling first.

But India scored a combined 2-140 in the final five overs of both innings, finding the rope 10 times and clearing it on eight additional occasions in the process.

India hold their nerve to win ODI epic in Canberra

But 82 of those runs have come from the blade of Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the series with concussion after copping a short ball to the head in Friday night's opening T20.

Jadeja, having earlier picked up a hamstring injury, blasted 41 in the final five overs, before being subbed out at the innings break.

Hardik Pandya has also hurt Australia, adding 33 runs across the final five overs of both games, and reached scores of 90-plus in two of the ODI games.

In comparison, Australia have flatlined through the same period as Pat Cummins was rested with the ball and their lower-order exposed with the bat.

Their final five-over figures stand at a combined 6-56 for the two games in Canberra, with just one four and two sixes.

"It could be a bit of both (with India's strength and poor Australian execution)," Moises Henriques said of India's late-innings efforts with the bat.

Jadeja dines out in death overs to lift India

"Maybe we have to adjust our plan ... It's something I am sure each bowler will reflect on individually with what their plans were.

"We will need to have a look at how we can explore and learn from the last couple of games."

India also have the advantage of coming off more T20 cricket.

Each of their squad featured in the IPL, with several of them among the competition's best performers.

Jadeja continues strong batting form with 44no

Meanwhile, just five of Australia's side from Friday night were in Dubai for the tournament, with the likes of Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell in and out of their teams.

"Playing Twenty20 cricket in Dubai for the past few months gives us that extra preparation," Sanju Samson, who hit the second most sixes in the IPL, said.

"We are a bit more ready to play in the Twenty20 format.

"I can say that some Australian players have also played in the IPL, so they have equally benefited."

Pandya powers his way into the 90s again

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

First T20: India won by 11 runs

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT