England v India Tests - Men's

Cancelled or rescheduled? Ganguly adds to Test confusion

India's cricket board chief delivered conflicting statements on the status of the England series according to reports in Indian media as fall out from Old Trafford continues

Reuters

14 September 2021, 08:04 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo