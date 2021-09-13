England v India Tests - Men's

IPL not a factor in Test cancellation: Ganguly

BCCI president explains why India players "refused to play" final Test against England, but denies lucrative IPL influenced decision

Reuters

13 September 2021, 07:38 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo