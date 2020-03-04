India v England, semi-final preview

Semi-finalists gear up despite ominous forecast

Likely teams

England: Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Last time they met

India 6-123 (Mandhana 45; Shrubsole 3-31) lost to England 6-124 (Sciver 50; Gayakwad 3-23) by four wickets with seven balls remaining at Junction Oval on February 7

Overall record

Played: 19 | England 15, India 4

India defeated England the last time the two sides met // Getty

Road to the semi-finals

India started the tournament off with a huge upset of hosts Australia in Sydney. Defending just 132, India bowled Meg Lanning's side out for 115 with leg-spinner Poonam Yadav taking 4-19 in a player-of-the-match performance. Next up were Bangladesh in Perth, where 16-year-old Shafali Verma blasted 39 from 17 balls as India posted 6-142 before Poonam's 3-18 helped restrict the Tigresses to 8-124. India's resilience came to the fore again against New Zealand in perhaps the game of the tournament. Verma hit 46 in India's 8-133, a total that looked more than enough when the White Ferns slumped to 5-90 in the 17th over. However, Amelia Kerr's late cameo of 34no from 19 balls sent a scare through the Indian camp, who held their nerve to win by three runs. India finished the group stage with a clinical seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Radha Yadav claimed 4-23 before Verma posted 47 at the top of the order. The undefeated run meant India finished Group B in the No.1 position.

Aussies confident Molineux could play role in semi-final

England entered the tournament as the No.2 seed and the top-ranked team in Group A but suffered a shock loss to South Africa in their opening match at the WACA Ground. Nat Sciver's 50 was the only highlight in England's 8-123, before Proteas skipper Dane van Niekerk posted 46 in reply. The low-scoring affair came down to the final over but with four balls left, veteran Mignon du Preez hit a six to level the scores before hitting the winning runs from the following delivery. England bounced back with a demolition of Thailand in Canberra. Captain Heather Knight smashed 108no from 66 balls in her side's 2-176, with Thailand going down by 98 runs. Two days later, Knight scored 62 against Pakistan, who were bowled out for 116, in a 42-run win at Manuka Oval, where Anya Shrubsole and Sarah Glenn collected three wickets each. In their final group stage match, England thumped a disappointing West Indies side by 46 runs. Sciver scored her third half-century of the campaign in England's 5-143 before bowling out the Windies for 97 to finish second in Group A.

Proteas eye maiden victory over Australia in semi-final

What's at stake

To point out the bleeding obvious, a spot in the Final on March 8 at the MCG is up for grabs. Neither nation has made it to the final of a Women's T20 World Cup, which have been exclusively contested by Australia, New Zealand, England and the Windies. India have been beaten in two 50-over Women's World Cup finals, while the Proteas are yet to feature in the decider.

What if it rains?

If the match is washed out, India progress to the final having topped their group. Unlike a W/BBL match where only five overs per side is needed for a game, 10 overs per side constitutes a match in the World Cup knockout matches. When it comes to how much time is needed for a 10-over match, 86 minutes is the minimum, which means the first semi-final between England and India must start by 4:49pm local time.

Players to watch

Poonam Yadav is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets at 9.88 runs apiece while going at only 5.56 runs per over. Her googly has been equally difficult to pick and play, and ripped through the Australians. While Poonam has had great success this competition, England found a way to counter her in the 2018 T20 World Cup semi-final, taking the leggie for 0-29 from four overs in the comprehensive eight-wicket win. "In the last T20 World Cup we played her outstandingly and that was due to the preparation we did in the few days before," said England captain Heather Knight. "She's a massive threat for them, she's an improved bowler as well since the last World Cup so I think for us to be successful we're going to play, not just her, but all their spinners really well."

Nat Sciver has been in outstanding form at No.3. In the four group matches, Sciver posted scores of 50, 59no, 36 and 57 to be the tournament's leading run-scorer. The right-hander has been the backbone of England's batting order and has impressed her captain. "She's a phenomenal striker of the ball and has been very calm as well," Knight said. "She trusts her game and I think she's enjoying having a few more balls to face, which is nice. I'm really pleased with how Nat's gone."

They said

"We were gutted after that South African game and we've been playing knockout cricket since game two. That stands us in good stead going into the knockout stages. It feels like we've built a bit of momentum." – England captain Heather Knight on her side's campaign to date.

"That's history, we cannot change that. But right now our team is looking quite positive and we will try to give our best whenever we get a chance to play." – India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on England's recent World Cup success over her side.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network