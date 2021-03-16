Crowds locked out of T20 series due to COVID spike

The last three matches of the Twenty20 series between India and England will take place behind closed doors due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the Gujarat region.

The first two games of the series have taken place in front of bumper crowds at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, with gates topping 67,000 and 66,000.

Players from both sides have welcomed the return of big live attendances, with the hosts relishing the passionate support and England leg-spinner Adil Rashid suggesting the lure of silencing the crowd was spurring him on.

But the gates will be locked for the remainder of the series, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"Due to increasing numbers of corona cases, GCA has decided to organise remaining T20 international matches between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors," Dhanraj Nathwani, vice-president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, said in a statement.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has ordered the closure of restaurants, shops and shopping malls after 10pm in some parts of the city to slow the spread of the virus. There are currently 530 active cases in the city.

More than 60,000 fans watched the first two T20s // Getty

"The BCCI will continue to comply with all the regulations put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and will always put the health and safety of its fans and stakeholders at the top,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

"Those who have purchased tickets for any or all three T20Is will be refunded and the process for the same will be announced in due course."

The three-match ODI series, which concludes the tour, takes place in Pune and will be subject to different local administration rules.

"Aside from meaning there will be considerably less noise in the stadium it doesn't materially affect us as we remain in our bubble and even when crowds were in attendance we never came into contact with any of them, and the ball was sanitised whenever it was hit into the stands," an ECB spokesperson said.