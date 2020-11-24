India still sweating on Rohit, Ishant arrival

India coach Ravi Shastri fears opener Rohit Sharma and quick Ishant Sharma could miss this summer's Vodafone Test series if they don't land in Australia this week.

Both Rohit and Ishant are fighting to prove their fitness back in India ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts in Adelaide on December 17.

Rohit injured his hamstring towards the end of the Indian Premier League earlier this month and was not named in the Test squad.

The star opener was therefore not on the chartered flight to Australia but has been adamant he will be fit to play in Adelaide.

"Hamstring is feeling absolutely fine. Just started the process of getting it nice and strong," Rohit told Press Trust of India this week.

"There is still some work that needs to be done on my hamstring. That's why I didn't go to Australia for the white-ball leg," he said.

"Before I play the longer format, I needed to be clear in mind that there is no stone left unturned.

"I thought if I get to work on my body for 25 days, I can probably go and play the Test matches."

However Shastri said the pure logistics meant if he wasn't on a plane this week, he would be unable to play in India's final warm-up game against Australia A from December 11 due to COVID quarantine.

"He's going through some tests at the NCA (national cricket academy) and they're obviously going to decide how long he needs to take a break," Shastri told ABC Radio.

"But things could get difficult if he's asked to wait for too long, (because) then you're talking of the quarantine again.

"Which might make it really tough for even him to come just in time for the Test series.

"If you are to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket you need to be in a flight on the next three or four days.

"If you aren't, it's going to be tough."

India are continuing their preparations while in lockdown, able to leave hotel quarantine to train ahead of Friday's opening Dettol ODI Series match at the SCG.

Rohit's fitness will be crucial for India, given he has averaged 65 in Test cricket over the past four years.

He has particularly been a thorn in the side of Australia in the limited-overs formats, without having the same success against them in Test matches.

India will also rely on him even more heavily this summer, given Virat Kohli's absence after the first Test.

Meanwhile, Ishant has played just one competitive match since India's tour of New Zealand in February, after he hurt his abdominal muscle in the IPL.

The quick is back bowling long spells, but faces a similar situation to Rohit to land in Australia in time for the first Test.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT