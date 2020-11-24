Vodafone Test Series v India

India still sweating on Rohit, Ishant arrival

The experienced India duo Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma are said to be nearing full fitness but must make the trip to Australia soon in order to be available for India's warm-up matches

24 November 2020, 08:41 AM AEST

