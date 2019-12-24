Pace ace returns to face Australia

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from a back injury and been named in India's one-day international squad for their upcoming series against Australia.

Bumrah, India's leading bowler at this year's World Cup with 18 wickets, sustained a stress fracture in his lower back and has been out of action since September.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has also returned for the matches in Mumbai (on January 14), Rajkot (Jan 17) and Bengaluru (Jan 19) after missing the recent ODI series against the West Indies due to a deep cut to his left knee.

However, medium-pacer Deepak Chahar is set to be sidelined until April due to a lower back injury that ruled him out of Sunday's third ODI against the Windies.

Senior batsman Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Shami, meanwhile, have been rested for the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka that starts on January 5.

Australia named their 14-man ODI squad last week, including seven changes from the group that reached the semi-finals at the World Cup.

Test star Marnus Labuschagne is in line for an ODI debut, while the likes of Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar and Josh Hazlewood have also returned to the one-day set-up.

There was no room for the World Cup quartet of Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis or Nathan Lyon, who will instead play in the KFC Big Bash League throughout January.

Virat Kohli's India ended the year on a high with a series-clinching ODI win over the West Indies on Sunday, with the skipper declaring 2019 "a great year" for Indian cricket.

Kohli's side will end the year ranked number one in Tests and second in ODIs, with the only regret being a World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford in July.

"Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it's been a great year," Kohli said after his team's win in Cuttack.

"We'll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we've played has been satisfying."

India lead the new World Test Championship table with three series sweeps away to the West Indies and at home against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Kohli ended the year with 1,377 runs in 26 ODIs, behind swashbuckling opener Rohit, who topped the season's batting chart with 1,490 runs including seven centuries.

But it was India's fast bowlers who stood out with pace and control, even on spin-friendly pitches at home, with Mohammed Shami leading the 2019 world wicket-taking charts with 42 in 21 ODIs.

"Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere, them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement," said Kohli.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

India's T20 squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar.

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)