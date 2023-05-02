ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Australia overtaken by India at top of Test rankings

Australia's reign as the world's best Test team is over, leapfrogged by India ahead of next month's World Test Championship Final at The Oval

2 May 2023, 06:57 PM AEST

