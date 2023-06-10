'One good partnership': Defiant India still believe

Well-rested Marnus finds runs as Australian lead nears 300

India believe they have a chance of winning the World Test Championship final even if they have to chase down a world record 450-plus for victory – and injured hero Ajinkya Rahane promises he'll be fit to lead the pursuit.

Former captain Rahane, who was in the wars during his defiant 89 that helped keep India's hopes afloat at The Oval on Friday, was struck a painful blow by a Pat Cummins delivery to a finger that the batter had previously broken a few years before.

After battling on in pain during a 129-ball stay, Rahane did not immediately come out to field, prompting fears he might not be fit to bat second time around.

But the 35-year-old veteran reported later: "I am OK – it is painful but quite manageable."

Rahane's services may well be needed again with Australia firm favourites to close out the match; Cummins' side is 296 runs ahead with six wickets still remaining in their second innings.

But Shardul Thakur is confident India could chase down a world record score, even on a pitch that's been carrying a few nasty surprises.

Thakur followed Rahane's lead in resisting the Australian pace attack with a half-century despite facing what he felt was the "toughest" examination of his Test career,

"Well, cricket is a funny game. You can never say what is the right total and this one-off game, especially an ICC final, you never know," said Thakur.

"I mean, who can handle the pressure better out there? One good partnership and you can even chase down 450, or maybe more than that."

The game's biggest successful chase came in Antigua 20 years ago when the West Indies racked up 7-418 to beat Australia by three wickets, while the highest successful chase at The Oval is a more meagre 263, by England against Australia way back in 1902.

But Thakur noted the "positive" signs from the trend of recent spectacular England chases, like the 3-378 that the home side racked up to beat India last year at Edgbaston.

"Whatever Australia put up on the board, it's too early to make any predictions," he said. "We see a lot of times in Test cricket that the game changes within an hour. So yes, we like to be optimistic tomorrow going on the field."

But even he conceded that the pitch could play more tricks on the fourth day.

"There is an area from where the ball is coming up, there is a little grass around the crack and the length is such that batsmen can't leave the deliveries easily," he explained.

"You have to play it. And if it bounces from there – then good luck for the batsmen."

Rahane shrugged: "Australia are slightly ahead of the game. The first one hour will be very crucial (on Saturday). We know funny things can happen."

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

