ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

'One good partnership': Defiant India still believe

With Australia's lead approaching 300, it will take a record chase for India to claim the World Test Championship crown, yet there remains a feeling within their group that anything is possible

AAP

10 June 2023, 10:34 AM AEST

