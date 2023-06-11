ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

'Everyone believes we will win': India eye history

With India needing a world record run chase to claim the World Test Championship mace, paceman Mohammad Shami insists confidence is high among his team heading into the fifth day

Louis Cameron at The Oval, London

11 June 2023, 07:11 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo