'Everyone believes we will win': India eye history

Australia in box seat after Green's second gully hanger

India remain confident of pulling off what would be Test cricket's greatest heist on the final day of the World Test Championship final, but dampened suggestions they should draw inspiration from their fourth-innings heroics from their last tour of Australia.

Virat Kohli and a wounded Ajinkya Rahane hold the key to India's ambitious hopes of scoring 280 final-day runs having made an ominous start to their pursuit of 444 to win by reaching 3-164 at stumps on day four at The Oval.

QUICK SINGLE Kohli, Rahane hold off Aussie charge after Green stunner

"They've got two class players in at the moment so we've got to stay patient," Alex Carey told the BBC. "(The pitch) is still doing bits and pieces, but hopefully those chances will come."

Rishabh Pant's absence due to injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this year means the dynamo will not get the chance to repeat his spearheading of the 2020-21 Gabba miracle when India chased down 329 in the last session of their tour to clinch a series win.

It is one of several recent instances of Australia failing to bowl a team out on the final day of a Test in which victory looked to be theirs for the taking.

But fast bowler Mohammad Shami, who was in India's oversized casualty ward for their remarkable Brisbane victory three-and-a-half years ago, declared his side can triumph on Sunday regardless of history.

"One hundred per cent, everyone believes that tomorrow we will win the match," Shami told reporters.

"Because we have always fought, we perform well around the world. Not here only. So, we believe and we always (wanted to) come together to win this match.

QUICK SINGLE Green stands by catch as Gill adds to controversy

"It doesn't matter, Sydney or Brisbane, we are playing here. We have to think about tomorrow and we will win the match.

"According to me, if you bat well, 280 runs is not a big score. We should bat normally, we should focus on playing ball by ball. You should not look at the long target."

Rahane's wife revealed on Instagram that the 35-year-old, who was recalled for this Test following an 18-month absence from the side, had refused a scan on the right index finger he has fractured before.

The right-hander displayed considerable courage during India's first innings, pushing on after copping several knocks – including the one that hurt his finger – during his four-hour innings and top-scoring with 89 to keep his side in the contest.

He combined with Kohli during the fourth day's final session for an unbroken 71-run fourth-wicket stand that electrified the staunchly pro-India crowd.

The highest fourth-innings Test run chase is the 418 West Indies ran down against Australia in Antigua in 2003, while the highest at The Oval is 263 in 1902.

'I thought it was clean': Green reflects on classic catch

The largest final-innings tally at the south London venue is the 8-429 India managed against England in 1979 thanks to a Sunil Gavaskar double century that ensured the visitors held on for a draw.

Kohli may need to channel Gavaskar if India are to bring this one home given there are no more recognised batters to come.

Wicketkeeper KS Bharat and allrounder Ravindra Jajdeja are capable batters however, while Shardul Thakur has proven a thorn in Australia's side with the bat in this Test, just as he did in '20-21.

The Aussies' ex-coach Justin Langer suggested on Saturday there were lingering "scars" from India's series wins in Australia in 2018-19 and '20-21, with the team having also had other notable struggles in bowling teams out to close out Tests.

Ben Stokes' Headingley wonder-innings remains the most heartbreaking alongside India's Gabba triumph.

There was also a draw against India in the preceding match in Sydney, then again the following summer against England at the same venue, before Pakistan batted out 171 overs in Karachi to hold the Aussies at bay.

But Australia are optimistic a volatile pitch will assist them, with Cameron Green suggesting: "I still think there's a lot in the wicket.

"Fortunately we've got a nice rest now and (we will) come hard tomorrow with not as hard a ball, but then also we've got a great opportunity when we get the second new ball.

"So not too much stress in the changeroom."

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

