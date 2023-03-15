World Test Championship Final 2023

India wary of tight turnaround for WTC final after IPL

With just over a week between the IPL final and World Test Championship showpiece in London, India will closely monitor players that go deep in the T20 tournament

Reuters

15 March 2023, 11:03 AM AEST

