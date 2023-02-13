What to expect from the remaining INDvAUS pitches

Spin was king in the opening match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, with spinners from both sides having success on the dry surface.

Left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja was named player of the match for his match haul of 5-47 and 2-34 (along with some handy runs with the bat) while partner in crime Ravichandran Ashwin helped seal the deal with 3-42 and 5-37.

Meanwhile, Australian debutant Todd Murphy claimed 7-124 with his off-spin, the sixth-best performance by an Aussie man on Test debut.

Across the three days of the Test, spinners took their wickets every 19.79 runs, while the faster bowlers took six wickets at 28.83.

Will the three remaining pitches in this series also heavily favour the slower bowlers? Let's take a dive into the stats to find out.

Second Test: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

February 17-21

Since 2013: 3 Tests

Spin bowlers: 66 wickets @ 29.80

Pace bowlers: 30 wickets @ 36.53

Australia's overall record: 1 win, 3 losses, 3 draws

Most recent: March 2013, lost by six wickets

Delhi's stadium possesses some of the most unique grandstands in world cricket // Getty

Australia's only win in Delhi came in 1959 when Richie Benaud's men knocked over the hosts by an innings and 127 runs but since then, it's been slim pickings for the visitors.

Also known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, it first hosted a Test match in 1948 and can today hold a touch over 40,000 fans.

Delhi has traditionally been a ground where batting sides can cash in during the first innings and India have exploited those conditions better than their opposition averaging 44 runs per wicket in the last decade to their opponents' 25.

In fact, it's a happy hunting ground for India, who have gone undefeated at the venue since 1987, with 10 wins and two draws.

Nathan Lyon will have fond memories of the venue as he took 7-94 in 2013 as Australia lost by six wickets after trailing on the first innings by only 10 runs.

Third Test: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

March 1-5

Since 2013: 2 Tests

Spin bowlers: 28 wickets @ 38.82

Pace bowlers: 22 wickets @ 43.13

Australia's record: n/a

Indore's Holkar Stadium hosted IPL matches in 2017 and 2018 // BCCI/Sportzpics

Originally scheduled for Dharmsala at the base of the Himalayas, the third Border Gavaskar trophy Test match has been shifted 1,200 kms south to Indore.

There's not a massive sample size, but unsurprisingly all the cricket so far played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium has been dominated by India.

The ground has hosted two Test matches, one against New Zealand in 2016, which India won by 321 runs, and one against Bangladesh in 2019, which India won by an innings and 130 runs.

Virat Kohli went big with 211 against the Kiwis while opener Mayank Agarwal scored a career-high 243 against Tigers.

While the raw numbers look tough going for bowlers, there has been one individual who has found the conditions far easier to conquer than anyone else: Ravichandran Ashwin.

Against New Zealand he claimed 6-81 and 7-59 in a player-of-the-match performance and three years later took 2-43 and 3-42 against Bangladesh.

His overall record at the ground is an impressive 18 wickets at an average of only 12.5 runs, while striking once every four overs.

Somewhat bizarrely, the return of all the other spinners in those two Tests, which includes Ravindra Jadeja, NZ's Mitchell Santner and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan, is 10 wickets at an average of 86.2.

On the first-class front, the most recent Ranji Trophy match at the ground (the semi-final which wrapped up on Sunday) saw an even split of 20 of the wickets falling to spin and 20 falling to pace.

Australia have only played at the venue once, a five-wicket loss in an ODI in 2017.

On that evening Aaron Finch scored a century but India chased down 293 with 13 balls to spare.

Fourth Test: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

March 9-13

Since 2013: 2 Tests

Spin bowlers: 48 wickets @ 14.64

Pace bowlers: 11 wickets @ 30.63

Australia's record: N/A

The revamped Ahmedabad stadium hosted a Donald Trump event in 2021 // Getty

Thanks to a recent redevelopment, the Narendra Modi Stadium's capacity went from 54,000 to an astonishing 132,000, making it the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Named in honour of the current Prime Minister of India, the Ahmedabad super structure has only hosted two Test matches to date. Both were India v England in 2021 and as they were held as Covid gripped the world, the matches were held back-to-back.

India won both matches convincingly; the first (a day-night match) inside two days and the second inside three. Astonishingly, of the 40 wickets England lost, 37 fell to spin with Axar Patel doing the bulk of the damage with an absurd 20 wickets.

The ground's current record capacity is 101,566 for the 2022 IPL Final, and that number could be nudged if the series is on the line heading into the fourth and final Test in mid-March.

*This article was updated on February 13 with confirmation the third Test venue was shifted

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav