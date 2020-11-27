Vodafone Test Series v India

Kohli baffled by Rohit's Australia absence

India captain Virat Kohli unhappy about confusion surrounding the absence of key batsman Rohit Sharma, whose fitness is set to be reassessed next month.

AAP

27 November 2020, 08:39 AM AEST

