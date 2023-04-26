ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Rahane's IPL form earns Test championship final recall

Veteran Ajinkya Rahane was named in India's World Test Championship final squad to face Australia, but Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant remain out

AAP

26 April 2023, 07:29 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo