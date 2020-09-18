The full rundown of the 19 Australians in the IPL

Ponting's preview: Aussies in the Indian Premier League

It's starting five months later than planned and being held in a different country, but the 2020 Indian Premier League finally gets underway this weekend, with 19 Aussies involved.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to health concerns in India, the world's biggest T20 tournament will again pit the game's leading players against each other across eight franchises from September 19 to November 10.

Among them will be Australia's best cricketers, 12 of whom were bought at the player auction late last year, four of whom are returning after being retained by their respective franchises, and three of whom signed last-minute deals as replacement players in the past few weeks.

The Australians

(all prices are approximate, in AUD and based in values listed at the 2019 auction)

Pat Cummins: $3.16m (Kolkata Knight Riders)

David Warner: $2.3m (Sunrisers Hyderabad)*

Steve Smith: $2.3m (Rajasthan Royals)*

Glenn Maxwell: $2.19m (Kings XI Punjab)

Nathan Coulter-Nile: $1.63m (Mumbai Indians)

Marcus Stoinis: $980,000 (Delhi Capitals)

Aaron Finch: $897,00 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Shane Watson: $775,000 (Chennai Super Kings)*

Alex Carey: $490,000 (Delhi Capitals)

Mitch Marsh: $408,000 (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Josh Hazlewood: $408,000 (Chennai Super Kings)

Chris Lynn: $408,000 (Mumbai Indians)

Adam Zampa: $287,000 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)**

Andrew Tye: $204,000 (Rajasthan Royals)

James Pattinson: $191,000 (Mumbai Indians)**

Billy Stanlake: $97,000 (Sunrisers Hyderabad)*

Chris Green: $41,000 (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Josh Philippe: $41,000 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Daniel Sams: $38,000 (Delhi Capitals)**

* Retained by their franchise before the auction

** Replacement player

(Note: Kane Richardson was bought at the auction by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for $816,000, but will miss the tournament to be at the birth of his first child)

Chennai Super Kings

The Aussies: Josh Hazlewood, Shane Watson, Mike Hussey (batting coach)

More than five years after he retired from international cricket, Shane Watson will return for yet another IPL stint and is expected to open the batting again, joining fellow 39-year-old MS Dhoni in the line-up. Paceman Josh Hazlewood has also been picked up for his first full IPL campaign and he'll have to battle the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur for a spot in Chennai's pace attack.

Full squad: MS Dhoni (c), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran. Head coach: Stephen Fleming

Delhi Capitals

The Aussies: Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Ricky Ponting (head coach), Ryan Harris (fast bowling coach)

One or possibly both of Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey could play a pivotal role in Delhi's batting line-up this year, behind a star-studded Indian top order led by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw and also featuring Rishabh Pant. A late replacement for England opener Jason Roy, allrounder Daniel Sams could find the slower wickets of the UAE to his liking if he's able to get a start in a star-studded bowling attack.

Sams bamboozles BBL's best with brilliant slower ball

Full squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Anrich Nortje. Head coach: Ricky Ponting

Kings XI Punjab

The Aussies: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is the lone Aussie at Kings XI this year, returning to the franchise after he'd moved to Delhi for the 2018 campaign. The combination of a return to the Kings XI and games in the UAE should bring back good memories for the Victorian; he was named player of the tournament after a barnstorming campaign for the franchise in 2014, the first half of which was played in the UAE due to elections in India.

'He's going to be one of the star players': Ponting on Maxwell

Full squad: KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, Ishan Porel, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Tajinder Dhillon. Head coach: Anil Kumble

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Aussies: Pat Cummins, Chris Green, David Hussey (mentor)

The most expensive international player in the history of the competition, pace ace Pat Cummins will lead the Kolkata attack alongside wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and West Indian allrounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. A wealth of international stars might make it difficult for Aussie spinner Chris Green to force his way into the side, although the conditions in the UAE should suit his bowling.

One hand, two drinks: Hilarious crowd catch after Green stars

Full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy. Head coach: Brendon McCullum

Mumbai Indians

The Aussies: Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

After several years at Kolkata, Chris Lynn has shifted to the defending champions Mumbai, where he'll be up against skipper Rohit Sharma, South Africa Quinton de Kock and local boy Ishan Kishan for a spot in the top order. Nathan Coulter-Nile is joined in the pace attack by James Pattinson (a late replacement for Lasith Malinga), with at least one of them a good chance to play alongside fellow quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Ponting's IPL danger men: Mumbai's Rohit Sharma

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson. Head coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Rajasthan Royals

The Aussies: Steve Smith, Andrew Tye, Andrew McDonald (head coach), Rob Cassell (fast bowling coach)

When all their players are available, the four overseas stars Rajasthan will pick in each game are almost a no brainer – skipper Steve Smith and English trio Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Uncertainty over Stokes' participation early in the tournament for personal reasons may open the door for Aussie pacer Andrew Tye to get a game, but the Royals will no doubt be keen for Stokes to join them as soon as possible.

Smith shows short-form style with match-winning knock

Full squad: Steve Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Anuj Rawat, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Robin Uthappa, Tom Curran, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Head coach: Andrew McDonald

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Aussies: Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Simon Katich (head coach), Adam Griffith (fast bowling coach)

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has joined RCB this season and is set to open ahead of the dynamic duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the middle order. The tournament will be a wonderful opportunity for Sydney Sixers star Josh Philippe to brush shoulders with some genuine legends of the game and perhaps even get a game or two, while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (a late replacement for close friend Kane Richardson, who is on paternity leave) should find conditions in the UAE to his liking.

Full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa. Head coach: Simon Katich

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Aussies: David Warner, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Marsh, Trevor Bayliss (head coach), Brad Haddin (assistant coach)

David Warner will return to the IPL to captain the Sunrisers and resume his partnership with Englishman Jonny Bairstow, one of the most destructive duos in the competition. With that pairing filling two of the four permitted overseas spots, and the likes of Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi also available, it might be tough for Mitchell Marsh and Billy Stanlake to get much game time, although both men should give selectors plenty to think about.

'I've underachieved': Stanlake vows to recapture his BBL best

Full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh. Head coach: Trevor Bayliss