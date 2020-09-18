Indian Premier League 2020

The full rundown of the 19 Australians in the IPL

There will be 19 Australian players and 10 Aussie coaches involved when the Indian Premier League gets underway this weekend in the UAE

Martin Smith

18 September 2020, 10:26 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo