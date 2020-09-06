Blockbuster to open IPL following fixture reveal

A blockbuster clash between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and powerhouse Chennai Super Kings will open the 2020 Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi following today's announcement of the jam-packed schedule.

Fifty-six regular season games will be played in 46 days in three UAE cities – Dubai (24 matches), Abu Dhabi (20) and Sharjah (12) – before the playoffs, which are yet to be announced.

The opening match pits Aussies Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile for Mumbai against evergreen allrounder Shane Watson and Josh Hazlewood of the Super Kings on September 19.

Match two has the Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals face Glenn Maxwell's Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, before David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on the might of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who boast Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch.

Steve Smith's first match for Rajasthan Royals is set for September 22 against CSK, while Kolkata's opening game is scheduled against Mumbai the following day.

The last match of the regular season is slated for November 3 when Hyderabad square off against Mumbai in Sharjah.

In all there will be 10 double headers in the lucrative tournament after it was shortened and moved to the UAE following the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Watson was one of the first Australians to arrive in Dubai and was made to quarantine in his hotel room for a week before joining his teammates.

The Australian and English players who are taking part in the ongoing limited-overs tour are set to fly together from England to the Emirates once the ODI series concludes following the third match on September 16.

Click here for the full IPL fixture.