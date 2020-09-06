IPL 2020

Blockbuster to open IPL following fixture reveal

A grand final rematch is set to kick off the lucrative competition in the UAE

Cricket Network

6 September 2020, 09:48 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo