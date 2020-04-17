IPL 2020

BCCI receive offer to play IPL outside of India

Sri Lanka's cricket chief confident the island nation could host the IPL if India isn't able to as BCCI officials target dates later this year

AFP

17 April 2020, 07:33 AM AEST

