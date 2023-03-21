Darlington, Egan to lead Indigenous XIs in Vanuatu

Indigenous men's and women's squads will tour overseas for the first time since 2018 as they embark on an historic tour of Vanuatu in May

21 March 2023, 01:23 PM AEST

