Darlington, Egan to lead Indigenous XIs in Vanuatu

Hannah Darlington and Damon Egan are set to lead Indigenous women's and men's XIs as they embark on an historic inaugural tour of Vanuatu in May.

The national Indigenous squads will travel to the Pacific Island nation for four T20Is apiece between May 3-10, in what will be their first overseas tour since the 2018 visit to the United Kingdom that marked the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Aboriginal team that travelled to England.

QUICK SINGLE Harris sends Warriorz into play-offs, eliminates Gardner

Kamilaroi woman Darlington, who has represented the Australian women’s team and who has captained both Sydney Thunder and New South Wales, will lead the 14-player women’s Indigenous XI.

The squad features two other WBBL stars, Jawoyn woman Ella Hayward - who recently represented Australia at the Under-19 World Cup - and Kunja woman Mikayla Hinkley.

Ella Hayward celebrates a wicket at January's Under-19 World Cup // Getty

The squads were selected following the recent National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs, with newcomers Grace Abdy, Veronica Keen and Callee Black selected after strong performances at the tournament.

Gunditjmara man Damon Egan will captain the men’s Indigenous XI, with support of Kamilaroi man Dylan McLachlan.

The men’s squad also features Kamilaroi man Charlie Anderson, who will don green and gold for the second time, after representing Australia in a multi-format Under-19 series against England last month.

Damon Egan bats during the 2018 Indigenous tour of the United Kingdom // Getty

Both squads will wear the Indigenous themed one-day international kits designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Fewquandie, which have previously been worn by the Australian men’s and women’s teams – most recently at the women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

"With constructive and insightful input from state coaches and high-performance managers, we have identified emerging talent from across the country, alongside experienced players including Hannah Darlington and Damon Egan who toured as part of the National Indigenous squads in 2018," chair of selectors Julien Wiener said.

"Whilst the aim to is bring strong and competitive squads to the Pacific, our focus is also on providing opportunities to develop and nurture young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cricketers and we look forward to player development both on and off the field."

Mikayla Hinkley celebrates a domestic one-day century for Queensland // Getty

With a population of 300,000, Vanuatu has over 25,000 cricket participants and their men's and women's national cricket teams are the country's highest-ranked sporting sides.

The tour is supported by the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports partnership with Cricket Australia and primary principal partner CommBank.

It helps deliver on a key priority set out in Cricket Australia’s strategic plan, aiming to support the growth of cricket globally including in emerging cricketing countries.

National Women’s Indigenous squad: Hannah Darlington (c) (Kamilaroi, NSW), Grace Abdy (Waanyi Ganggalida, QLD), Callee Black (Wiradjuri, NSW), Christina Coulson (Kaurareg, QLD), Carly Fuller (Bundjalung, VIC), Merinda Hale (Yorta Yorta, VIC), Ella Hayward (Jawoyn, VIC), Mikayla Hinkley (Kunja, QLD), Piper Hooke (North East Wiradjuri, NSW), Veronica Keen (Badimia, WA), Tahlia Meier (Wamba Wamba, VIC),Clodagh Ryall (Thursday Island, QLD), Charlotte Toohey (WA), Taleha Urszulak (Dharawal, NSW)

National Men’s Indigenous squad: Damon Egan (c) (Gunditjmara, VIC), Charlie Anderson (Kamilaroi, NSW), Cody Hoffmeister (palawa, WA), Wade King (Ngyampaa, VIC), Brandon Kopper (palawa, TAS), Brock Larance (Biripi, NSW), Tyran Liddiard (Biripi, NSW), Dylan McLachlan (Kamilaroi, QLD), Brynley Richards (Dharawal, NSW), Kobe Ross (Kaiwalagal, NSW), Tyrell Sinclair (Ngarrindjeri, Yorta Yorta, SA), Brendan Smith (Dhungutti, NSW), Nicolas Taylor (Noongar, WA), Bailey Toseland (Taungurung, VIC)