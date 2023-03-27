India v Australia Tests - Men

Indore pitch changed to 'below average' from 'poor'

The ICC has upgraded the rating of the pitch used for the third Border Gavaskar Test earlier this month following an appeal from the BCCI

cricket.com.au

27 March 2023, 06:11 PM AEST

