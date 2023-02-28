ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Inside the Aussies' T20 World Cup celebrations

The celebrations were very similar for the Australians who sealed a fourth World Cup win since 2018

Laura Jolly in Cape Town

28 February 2023, 07:48 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo