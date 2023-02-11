Inside Australia's bid for a World Cup 'threepeat'

From gruelling hikes up Table Mountain, soaking up the sun and stunning views at Camps Bay, to up-close-and-personal encounters with native wildlife, Australia's first 10 days in South Africa have had a bit of everything.

Including, of course, cricket.

Australia's 15-player squad has toiled in the heat training in Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Paarl, while two warm-up games provided a surprising combination of results, as an emphatic warm-up win over India was countered by a shock defeat at the hands of Ireland two days later.

That was a loss borne as much of Australia's focus on sharing time in the middle and overs across the squad as it was Ireland's aggressive and impressive stroke play.

But Australia refused to be rattled by the result, with Alyssa Healy commenting there were positives to be taken from a testing hit-out, adding: "The group's flying at the moment, so nothing to worry about, I think we just turn up Saturday and make sure we're all present and play well".

Captain Meg Lanning, equally unflappable, agreed there were lessons to be taken from the upset.

"Coming here, looking forward to the challenge, and no matter what team we come up against -- as the Ireland game showed -- we have to be at our best to win. We were not surprised by that. We expect that," she said on Friday.

That composed response is telling of the way Australia are approaching this World Cup campaign.

Rather than stray from their plans, panic and rush back to the nets, a planned day off on Thursday instead handed players a final opportunity to refresh and ready themselves for the hectic group stage schedule ahead, which will see them play all four of their matches in the space of eight days across two cities.

The majority of the playing group jumped at the chance to go on safari and acquaint themselves with the local wildlife.

The Australian players on safari in South Africa // cricket.com.au

The 'SACA crew' – comprising Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath – plus Annabel Sutherland even went to the effort of decking themselves out in an array of appropriately khaki-coloured attire for an enjoyable, and at times educational, sunset drive taking in rhinos, elephants, 'frisky' lions and the ever-grumpy and oft forgotten member of the big five, the cape buffalo.

Nailing that balance between the obvious demands of preparing for a World Cup – the many hours in the nets, the practice matches, the team meetings, vision analysis, recovery, media commitments, and so on – while giving athletes the chance to stop and smell the proteas is a crucial part of touring life.

That need for equilibrium, both on the road and off it, was emphasised by Lanning last month, when she reflected on her decision to walk away from the game for five months, and it is one Nitschke firmly believes in.

"I think it's a really important balance," Nitschke said.

"We're in such a beautiful country, it'd be a shame to come here and just not raise our eyes and have a bit of a look around.

"I think the beauty of that is that making sure that when we do train, we're training well, and we're able to know when the time's right to enjoy ourselves and see a bit of the countryside and experience the culture.

"But then, also know when it's time to flick the switch into cricket mode and make sure we are training and playing at a really high quality.

"I think we get the balance right most of the time .... it's important to be able to have that opportunity to do some things away from the game to keep you nice and balanced through a long tournament."

That balance also involves taking the time to acknowledge the unique achievement that is representing your country at a world event.

With that in mind, the Australian squad presented one another with their playing shirts on Wednesday evening.

Each player took the time to script a personal message to their nominated teammate, an idea first coined by Ellyse Perry prior to the 2018 tournament in the West Indies and revived for this event.

"We just thought it was a nice opportunity to do it again over here in South Africa," Lanning explained.

"We've got some players playing their first T20 World Cup and it was just a nice opportunity to get together as a squad and recognise how special these moments are, really make the most of it and not take it for granted.

Ellyse Perry has played at every women's T20 World Cup so far

"There were some really cool speeches, some funny stuff in there as well, and it was just a nice way to bring everyone together and get the tournament started."

For Nitschke, this pre-tournament period also has been a chance for her to continue making her mark on the team she took over on an interim basis prior to last year's Commonwealth Games, and officially in September.

The former Australian allrounder was an assistant for four years prior to her promotion, but she admitted this week the leap to head coach had been a larger one than expected.

She is heading a new-look coaching panel at this World Cup; gone is three-time ICC trophy winning mentor Matthew Mott, who departed last May to coach England's men, while former assistant Ben Sawyer is now at the helm of New Zealand's women.

These days, Nitschke is joined by spin coach Dan Marsh and pace bowling mentor Scott Prestwidge, while Australian legend Belinda Clark joined the squad in Stellenbosch this week to lend her considerable leadership and cricket knowledge to the group.

"I think that stepping from the assistant coach into the head coach role is actually more of a change than I realised," Nitschke said.

"So for me it's probably a new beginning because my role has changed significantly.

"That's the way I view it … but the last four years as assistant were excellent and put me I hope in really good stead to lead the group into another World Cup.

"It's going to be exciting the next couple of weeks (and) I'm just looking forward to getting started now."

Lanning's team are, for many, almost unbackable favourites to take out their third consecutive T20 World Cup title, adding to the trophies claimed in Antigua in 2018 and Melbourne in 2020.

It is a justified stance, given in 2022, they lost just one match in any format, and even that came via a super over.

But Australia refuse to get ahead of themselves, keeping their focus on a group stage that begins with a trans-Tasman showdown with New Zealand in Paarl on Saturday night.

Healy shot down any suggestion that Australia were the "defending champions" on Wednesday, stating: "You're not bringing the trophy in with you".

Lanning agreed with that assessment on Friday, saying, "every team comes into this tournament starting on zero points and has to go out there and win the World Cup - and that's the way we're approaching this tournament.

"We have high expectations of ourselves. We're obviously coming here to win.

"That's the end goal, but we know there's a lot of steps to go through before we even get to that point."

As the sun set over the mountains surrounding Paarl on Friday evening, Australia put the finishing touches on their World Cup preparations, as a solid 2.5 hour net followed by a fielding session under lights (and for a brief time, in the dark thanks to a power outage) closed the book on the defending champions' Australia's build-up.

Now New Zealand awaits.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)