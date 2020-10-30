Indian Premier League 2020

Jadeja cameo seals CSK's thrilling comeback

Needing 30 from the final two overs, the allrounder produced a special innings to cruel KKR's playoff hopes

AAP

30 October 2020, 07:19 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo