COVID-19 fears delay Aussie arrivals for IPL season

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India to postpone the start of the Indian Premier League season.

The IPL was initially scheduled to start on March 29 but has been pushed back to April 15.

The April 15 date coincides with visa restrictions that have been imposed by the Indian government which would have kept all international players out of the country until this point anyway.

The delay comes just hours after the Delhi government banned all major sporting events, including the IPL, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Indian capital.

Seventeen Australians hold IPL contracts for the 2020 season, led by Pat Cummins who was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering A$3.17 million to become the most expensive overseas player ever, topping the previous mark of $3 million set by gun England allrounder Ben Stokes.

It follows the closure of all cinema halls, schools and colleges in Delhi until March 31.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," a BCCI statement said.

"The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard."

On Friday, Cricket Australia made the decision to play the three-match Gillette ODI Series behind closed doors, with several other sporting leagues in the country following suit.

Australia's women's cricket team has also had their limited-overs tour of South Africa cancelled.

Australia men's fast bowler Kane Richardson was tested for COVID-19 having returned home from South Africa with a mild sore throat, but tests returned a negative result.

International players from the Pakistan Super League are reportedly being sent home, while England's tour of Sri Lanka appears in doubt.

South Africa's current one-day tour of India will be played behind closed doors too.