COVID-19 fears delay Aussie arrivals for IPL season

The Indian Premier League will start 18 days later than originally scheduled as the growing global coronavirus pandemic continues to cause mass disruption

Sam Ferris

13 March 2020, 08:20 PM AEST

@samuelfez

