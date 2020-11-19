Vodafone Test Series v India

Ishant passes fitness test to be on track for Australia trip

Experienced India strike bowler Ishant Sharma has come through a long bowling session in India and could soon be on his way Down Under ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

19 November 2020, 06:14 PM AEST

