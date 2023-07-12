Issy's impact looms large on Ashes despite absence

England declare 'pressure all on' Aussies as ODIs kick off

Her face is splashed everywhere you look during the 2023 Ashes.

It's on the tickets page of the ECB website and the advertising billboards at the seven host venues, including the Bristol County Ground where the ODI leg of the multi-format series gets underway on Wednesday.

But apart from starting the pre-series war of words and being front and centre of the marketing campaign with great success given the record crowds at each of the four matches so far, speedster Issy Wong's impact on the Ashes has been limited to hydrating her teammates.

The 21-year-old right-armer remains in England's Ashes squad for the three-match ODI series, as she was for the Test and T20 leg that the hosts won 2-1 at Lord's on Saturday night, but she is yet to earn a place in the XI.

Captain Heather Knight said on Tuesday Wong was still in contention to play a part in their three must-win 50-over matches in Bristol, Southampton and Taunton.

But England have also brought fellow quick Lauren Filer back into their squad after an impressive debut in the Test match at Trent Bridge where her speed troubled some of Australia's most experienced batters, as she twice dismissed Ellyse Perry.

"We've obviously got a squad of players that we feel we can pick from, there's a lot of competition," said Knight.

"We also picked a slightly bigger squad to give us that luxury but Issy is certainly in a lot of conversations.

"(Filer) she's still quite raw, I think you saw that in the Test match, but the way she played even surprised me how she rose to the occasion and just made things happen.

"That was exactly the role we gave to her – to run in, bowl fast and try and make an impact and that's what she did.

Issy Wong appears on Ashes promotional material alongside James Anderson at Edgbaston // cricket.com.au

"And that's the role, if she gets in the XI, that we see her playing in this ODI series."

Having positioned herself as one of England's most marketable cricketers since she burst onto the scene as one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game, reaching speeds in excess of 110kph when she debuted against South Africa last year, Wong has failed to recapture that same consistency this domestic summer.

She played 13 of England's 18 home international fixtures in 2022 and was primed for another strong summer despite being left out of their T20 World Cup squad earlier this year, after she claimed the first Women's Premier League hat-trick on her way to 15 wickets (at an average of 14) in March for Mumbai Indians, the competition's inaugural champions.

So, with an outgoing personality and a strong social media following despite a fledgling 13-game international career, along with an ability to do something that makes fans tune in – bowl fast – it's easy to see why she is one of England's most recognisable cricketers, and thus made the face of the summer.

But after eight wickets at 29 from eight matches to start England's domestic season, Wong found herself on the outer leading into the multi-format Ashes against Australia, a blow to her pre-series dig at the visitors when she implied they were no longer as fearsome an opponent they'd once been.

A return to form with both bat and ball for Central Sparks last week in the domestic 50-over competition, the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, has pleased her national skipper, but England may find it hard to change a winning formula that has secured back-to-back victories over Australia for the first time since November 2017.

"I'm obviously really pleased for Issy, she's been on an upward curve (and) I feel like she's getting back towards her best, which is awesome to see," said Knight after Wong's 49-ball 50 and 2-37 to lead Central Sparks' to a 21-run win over South East Stars last Friday.

"She has been chatting about that fifty quite a lot actually, more than her bowling, I think she enjoyed that a lot … after probably a little bit of a tricky season for her.

"But she's a young bowler, she's someone that is going to be inconsistent, (she) is going to have tough times but she really has a bit of X-Factor and can really make things happen.

"It's just for her now trying to do that a little bit more consistently and finding a way that she can make an impact on games on a regular basis.

Wong features prominently at the entrance to Bristol County Ground // cricket.com.au

"So (it was) really nice to see her go back and stand out."

Knight stopped short of confirming England's XI for the sold-out opening ODI at Bristol beginning 10pm AEST on Wednesday but did confirm aggressive right-hander Sophia Dunkley would open the batting with Test double-centurion Tammy Beaumont, with the skipper herself moving back to three after spending her past two 50-over series in the middle-order.

"The crowds have really got behind us and we've really wanted to entertain them and reward them for coming to watch us play, so it's been a lot of fun and (I'm) looking forward to a sold-out ODI series," she said.

