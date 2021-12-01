Vodafone Men's Ashes

Leach looks to Lyon's lead as England's key spinner

England spinner Jack Leach welcomes the likely attack from Australia's batters and has studied Lyon, Jadeja and Maharaj in Australian conditions for his pre-series planning

AAP

1 December 2021, 03:11 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo