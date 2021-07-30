From Cobargo to the Big Bash: Sixers sign young gun

It is safe to say that if Jade Allen makes her Sydney Sixers debut this WBBL season, the Cobargo Hotel will be pumping.

The 17-year-old leg-spinner has signed her first WBBL contract, following hot on the heels of receiving her maiden state contract from the NSW Breakers earlier this year.

QUICK SINGLE Sixers go back to the future in coaching search

It is the latest exciting step for the prodigious talent, who had been due to tour South Africa with Australia’s Under-19s early last year, only for the tour to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Allen, who lives with her parents and siblings above their family-owned pub in the south coast town of Cobargo (where she also works in the kitchen), first honed her craft in the backyard and grew up playing against boys at her local club.

Now, she is in the same company as the likes of Australia superstars Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy, having long been on the radar of Cricket NSW Head of Female Cricket Leah Poulton.

Poulton described Allen as a "genuine leg-spinner", and a player the Sixers and NSW were keen to make a long-term investment in – as evidenced by their eagerness to sign the teenager to a two-year deal.

Festival weekends return for WBBL|07

"We know leg-spin bowling is a real weapon in T20 cricket," Poulton said.

"Anything where you can take the ball away from the right-hander is really effective.

"We feel like Jade has a lot of potential, it’ll be a great year for her just to be around the group and learn.

"She has a good variations, and just very skilful with the ball.

"We see her as someone who’s got a long-term future in the WBBL and WNCL."

COVID-19 has disrupted Allen’s first preseason as a member of the Breakers squad, with the current outbreak in Sydney preventing her from joining training during the recent school holidays.

However, with Cobargo outside the lockdown zone, she has still been able to complete her own training as she juggles cricket with her final year at Bega High School.

Her final exams are due to clash with the opening weekend of the WBBL season, leaving Allen unsure of her availability, but she is determined to grasp any opportunity that does come her way.

"(The Sixers) have always been an idol team for me, watching the teams and then more of the women’s (in recent years)," Allen said.

"A debut would mean the world to me. It would be such a cool experience, playing with some of those names you see growing up."

If Allen goes receive her debut cap this season, one thing is certain: the game will must-watch TV at the Cobargo Hotel.

"For sure, Mum and Dad will have it on the TV downstairs most likely," she said.

Allen joins fellow leg-spinner Angela Reakes and off-spinners Ashleigh Gardner and Erin Burns in the Sixers group, while the club has also been linked to India left-arm orthodox bowler Radha Yadav.

The Sixers have confirmed 10 of their 15 players for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder have locked in title-winning coach Trevor Griffin for another two seasons, with the English mentor recommitting to the club, while Hobart Hurricanes confirmed they had re-signed pace bowler Chloe Rafferty.

Current Sydney Sixers WBBL|07 squad: Ellyse Perry (c), Jade Allen, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes