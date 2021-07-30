WBBL|07

From Cobargo to the Big Bash: Sixers sign young gun

Jade Allen will spend at least two seasons in magenta after the Sixers locked in the highly rated teenage leg-spinner

Laura Jolly

30 July 2021, 10:21 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

